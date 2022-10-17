Maybe it’s just us but we SWEAR we’ve seen Joe Biden give this speech about how all of the good things he’s supposedly done for the country will be GONE if Republicans take over the House and Senate in a couple of weeks. And he says all of this like it’s a bad thing.

Gosh, we’ll really miss all of that inflation, recession, and those empty grocery store shelves most of all.

Totally.

Someone has coached him on this speech … and it’s still a dumpster fire.

Watch.

Biden’s brain … GONE!

It’s actually because the bill itself is the Green New Deal, the Democrats just slapped another title on it so they could pretend that giving their lobbyist pals in Green Energy billions of dollars will somehow help with inflation. And let’s be honest, their supporters and voters are dumb enough to buy into it.

Luckily, Independents and Moderates aren’t as dumb as Biden’s tried and true supporters.

All four or five dozen of them.

Trending

Gosh, it went up last month.

There it is.

Duh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude is a mess.

Yikes, when you look at it like that …

Nope, it’s not.

Even though they keep repeating the same damn talking points.

Without Republicans.

Thank God they didn’t vote for this hot mess.

A to the men.

***

