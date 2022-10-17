Maybe it’s just us but we SWEAR we’ve seen Joe Biden give this speech about how all of the good things he’s supposedly done for the country will be GONE if Republicans take over the House and Senate in a couple of weeks. And he says all of this like it’s a bad thing.

Gosh, we’ll really miss all of that inflation, recession, and those empty grocery store shelves most of all.

Totally.

Someone has coached him on this speech … and it’s still a dumpster fire.

Watch.

When it actually came time to do something about inflation around the kitchen table, Republicans in Congress voted against the Inflation Reduction Act. pic.twitter.com/QHS2G0lshX — President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2022

Biden’s brain … GONE!

That’s because it didn’t do anything for inflation — John Monahan, Well Regulated 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) October 17, 2022

It’s actually because the bill itself is the Green New Deal, the Democrats just slapped another title on it so they could pretend that giving their lobbyist pals in Green Energy billions of dollars will somehow help with inflation. And let’s be honest, their supporters and voters are dumb enough to buy into it.

Luckily, Independents and Moderates aren’t as dumb as Biden’s tried and true supporters.

All four or five dozen of them.

Has inflation been reduced? — Spaceman Cometh (@Sjanderson86) October 17, 2022

Gosh, it went up last month.

You mean the Green New Deal you named the Inflation Reduction Act to try to defraud the American public? pic.twitter.com/Jbjd2iuxU9 — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 17, 2022

There it is.

CBO: Inflation Reduction Act has a negligible impact on inflationhttps://t.co/sl3yPxLjno — MusicTeacherSemiQuincentennialist (@MTeacherWT) October 17, 2022

Duh.

Why are you holding a microphone when there are microphones on the podium — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) October 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude is a mess.

Your policies have helped reduce the inflation around our kitchen table for sure – all of our kids have dropped 10-15 pounds by going without food. Thank you 🥰. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 17, 2022

Yikes, when you look at it like that …

GP And the "Inflation Reduction Act" has reduced inflation how, exactly? The core CPI is currently at a 40 year high and climbing. That excludes food and fuel prices which are also skyrocketing or recommencing their steady march upward. https://t.co/y3Ekhc9HlX — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 17, 2022

The propaganda isn't working. https://t.co/iymgRECre6 — Why Is Everything Spooky? (@KyleSouther1) October 17, 2022

Nope, it’s not.

Even though they keep repeating the same damn talking points.

But the Inflation & Reduction Act passed anyway. https://t.co/KSsso3ZEjI — max (@MaxNordau) October 17, 2022

Without Republicans.

Thank God they didn’t vote for this hot mess.

A to the men.

