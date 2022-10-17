We’ve never accused gun-grabbers and anti-Second Amendment harpies of being decent people. Oh, they think they’re the good guys (because you know, guns just get up on their own and do horrible stuff) but in reality they’re nothing but a bunch of bullies trying to control people by any means necessary.

Even if that includes accusing them of supporting school shootings.

No really.

Look at this horse crap from Po Murray, the chair of Newtown Action:

If you don't support the assault weapons ban then you support one of the worst crimes in America — children being massacred by a shooter with an AR15 in an elementary school. — Po Murray (@po_murray) October 11, 2022

And then it gets worse.

Way worse.

You all remember Ryan Petty, yes? He lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting … he opposes the assault weapons ban.

I don’t support an assault weapons ban. Do you believe I support children being massacred, Po? https://t.co/RyYHQsbnAs — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) October 12, 2022

She did respond to him but gosh, it’s missing. Whatever could she have said?

You are a hack and a grifter. Your moronic gun free zones are why my daughter is dead. You shall not infringe on our right to protect ourselves & our loved ones. Go crawl back under a rock. https://t.co/ZLJZ01UAC9 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) October 16, 2022

This is what she deleted.

We got it.

Well, Mr. Petty did.

As did Jeremy Redfern:

This is the chair of @NewtownAction, @po_murray. She believes @rpetty, the father of Alaina Petty who was murdered during the Parkland school shooting, “wants children to be massacred.” Ryan has done more for school safety than Newtown Action ever will. Po is also a bad person. pic.twitter.com/dTpUd2lHn1 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 17, 2022

There really are no words for how thoughtless and horrible her tweet was.

My God what a broken person she is! — Cancer Slayer Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) October 17, 2022

She’s not just broken.

She’s hateful

Awful.

Thoughtless.

You get the picture.

And we hate to break it to her but tweets are forever.

***

