We’ve never accused gun-grabbers and anti-Second Amendment harpies of being decent people. Oh, they think they’re the good guys (because you know, guns just get up on their own and do horrible stuff) but in reality they’re nothing but a bunch of bullies trying to control people by any means necessary.

Even if that includes accusing them of supporting school shootings.

No really.

Look at this horse crap from Po Murray, the chair of Newtown Action:

And then it gets worse.

Way worse.

You all remember Ryan Petty, yes? He lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting … he opposes the assault weapons ban.

She did respond to him but gosh, it’s missing. Whatever could she have said?

This is what she deleted.

We got it.

Well, Mr. Petty did.

As did Jeremy Redfern:

There really are no words for how thoughtless and horrible her tweet was.

She’s not just broken.

She’s hateful

Awful.

Thoughtless.

You get the picture.

And we hate to break it to her but tweets are forever.

