We’re certainly not experts here but yeah, we’re pretty sure if a candidate refuses to debate their opposing candidate that’s not a great look. Katie Hobbs refusing to debate Kari Lake was bad enough already, but watching CNN’s response to her ‘umming’ and ‘uhhhhing’ and making excuses for why she won’t debate her … yeah, this is not great for Hobbs.

Like, at all.

Watch this.

When she’s lost CNN? Oof.

It’s funny because Hobbs starts going down the ‘Kari Lake is on the Right and dangerous/scary/bad’ nonsense that Democrats keep trying to push to avoid talking about how sucky their platform really is and Bash all but corrects her explaining how Lake was on with her and answered many questions.

Hobbs’ basic response: ‘Ummm, yeah … uhhhh … what?’

She got destroyed by a reporter from Project Veritas and hid from him IN A BATHROOM.

This is not the behavior of someone who wants to be governor.

