We’re certainly not experts here but yeah, we’re pretty sure if a candidate refuses to debate their opposing candidate that’s not a great look. Katie Hobbs refusing to debate Kari Lake was bad enough already, but watching CNN’s response to her ‘umming’ and ‘uhhhhing’ and making excuses for why she won’t debate her … yeah, this is not great for Hobbs.

Like, at all.

Watch this.

Katie Hobbs refuses to say why she won’t debate Kari Lake Even CNN calls her out on this Ouch pic.twitter.com/ovMNxnWIMk — 6'2 Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 16, 2022

When she’s lost CNN? Oof.

It’s funny because Hobbs starts going down the ‘Kari Lake is on the Right and dangerous/scary/bad’ nonsense that Democrats keep trying to push to avoid talking about how sucky their platform really is and Bash all but corrects her explaining how Lake was on with her and answered many questions.

Hobbs’ basic response: ‘Ummm, yeah … uhhhh … what?’

She knows she will get destroyed by @KariLake and that’s the only reason that she is refusing to debate. If she were passionate about Arizona, then she would gladly debate her stance on issues. — Suaerp (@Preaus) October 16, 2022

She got destroyed by a reporter from Project Veritas and hid from him IN A BATHROOM.

This is not the behavior of someone who wants to be governor.

Now she will stop coming on CNN too, 😂 — ~Shiv€₹° (@inflatuation) October 16, 2022

Right? CNN IS THE NEW FOX NEWS.

Any candidate that refuses to debate should be disqualified. I don’t care what their political affiliation is. — Reblo716 (@Reblo7161) October 16, 2022

She’s scared to reveal the stark differences between herself and her opponent. Lake is by far the better choice for Arizona. — Ramon Magsaysay (@magsaysayspeaks) October 16, 2022

Fear.

Yup.

Deer in headlights — SportsNet_USA (@SportsNet_USA) October 16, 2022

Let me guess, because she's an entitled white liberal? — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) October 16, 2022

i cant tell if that woman is 15 or 50. her voice sounds like a teen but her hair says different. — RigginsDad (@healer_34) October 16, 2022

It is really unsettling, right? Like, that voice should come from that woman.

I won’t debate her because she might argue with me. — Kristin Massi (@kmassi25) October 16, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA!

And beat her.

She would have to leave her “safe space” to have a debate and she won’t do it. Libs will still vote for her all the same just like they will vote for Fetterman in PA. Qualifications and ability to do the job need not apply — ⚡️WR1⚡️ (@storyline1985) October 16, 2022

The answer is simple: Hobbs is a coward. — B. A. Thomas (@batxpres) October 16, 2022

Yup. Simple.

