The more the media tries to make Kamala Harris some great and historic vice president the more people just point and laugh at her … and at them. Dan Quayle probably spends time every night thanking God for Kamala because finally, there’s a VP that people make fun of more than him. It took a while, and it took Democrats picking their VP based on sex and color, but it finally happened.

Next to the media, Dan is probably her biggest fan.

Imagine writing this opinion and then imagine tweeting it for the world to see.

Yeah, yikes.

"Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/XymKRJdgY0 pic.twitter.com/1q4260RQBZ — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2022

From The Hill:

Even Calhoun and John Adams, the only two former vice presidents with more tiebreaking votes than Harris, each served for more than four years and during times when the Senate was not evenly divided. The nearly unprecedented level of political polarization has also helped ensure that Harris would break a significant number of Senate ties since senators are presently loath to cross the partisan divide. The very position of vice president is bizarre, limited and highly contextual. The Constitution originally provided that the second-highest vote-getter in the presidential election would become vice president. However, the 12th Amendment changed this structure in 1804 to provide for separate contests for president and vice president, with the vice presidential candidate with the highest vote count winning such office.

So she’s consequential because she’s a biased hack who always votes one way … her way.

Alrighty then.

You're having a laugh right? She's achieved nothing except ridicule — The Rogue Fox Spirit Elf (@TheRogue_Elf) October 16, 2022

But she’s consequential and stuff!

If by 'consequential' you mean to say 'worst.' — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 16, 2022

Impressive indeed.

If by "consequential" you mean she has done more to screw things up than we have typically come to expect from the office, that would be true. — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) October 16, 2022

Just here for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/ii7terdfZg — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 16, 2022

Us too.

She's done literally nothing — The Underhill's Tab (@bfmva7xsp) October 16, 2022

You misspelled “dumbest”. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) October 16, 2022

Do you ever get tired of the ratios from your terrible takes? pic.twitter.com/OhJzFMqrkd — Pam D (@soirchick) October 16, 2022

We’re going to say no, no they don’t.

If by consequential you mean a great example of what a failure of hiring based on skin color rather than qualifications…I totally agree. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) October 17, 2022

She is a vice president, who serves as secondary to the president, being vice president, and she has many jobs that the vice president is responsible for as vice president. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) October 17, 2022

We see what Rob did there.

Heh.

She is the most consequential because of the consequences of her consequentiality. — Unagi (@brownrobin64) October 17, 2022

That works too.

Someone got paid to write this? — Railroader🚂 (@5150Midwest) October 17, 2022

Crazy ain’t it?

Maybe they have the wrong Kamala? Just thinkin’ out loud.

