To be completely transparent here, even after reading Trump’s post on Truth Social about Israel and the Jews, this editor is not seeing an actual threat. Does he want credit for what he’s done with Israel? Yes. Does he think American Jews are ungrateful for what he did in Israel? Sounds like it.

Is he being fascist and threatening them?

No.

But the Left’s favorite Weeble Wobble Alexander Vindman seems to think so – look at this hot mess:

Alexander told Trump he’d ‘learn him’ and now we can’t stop laughing.

What’s he going to do? Lie about him again? Pretend he heard a phone call he didn’t? Tweet about this nonstop and annoy everyone with it?

Dude has got the most bloated idea of his own self-worth.

Bloated though, that works.

Hey man, she’s scary.

Trending

Bahahahaha

We’re not the only ones who aren’t seeing a threat in that post:

Oh, whaddya know? Not fascist or a threat?

Crazy.

We’re sure Alexander is more than happy to always try crying more.

Awww.

You’d think after over seven years of this nonsense they’d stop but nope.

Weeble Wobble went on and on and on and on.

The media lets Trump get away with … anything?

Dude.

We see lots of stories more important than Flounder … sorry … Vindman projecting fascism into a post from Trump. Nuclear war. Inflation. Recession.

Call us crazy.

On and on and on and on and on.

Tim Kaine … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but c’mon man.

Dude, you tweeted this already.

GET THE NET!

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, Mehdi brought on Ilhan Omar to talk about anti-Semitism but that deserves a Twitchy all its own.

Holy cow.

What a train wreck that guy is.

***

Related:

‘Fleecing his constituents’? Rep. Eric Swalwell’s spending report for the first 9 months of this year very REVEALING (screenshots)

‘LIAR’: VA Democrat (groomer) Elizabeth Guzman makes things WORSE with LAME thread defending her pro-trans/anti-parent bill

It’s not him, honey, it’s YOU: Blue-check’s thread about how HORRIBLE marriage is for straight women pisses EVERYONE off

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexander VindmanfascismJewsTrump