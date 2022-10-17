To be completely transparent here, even after reading Trump’s post on Truth Social about Israel and the Jews, this editor is not seeing an actual threat. Does he want credit for what he’s done with Israel? Yes. Does he think American Jews are ungrateful for what he did in Israel? Sounds like it.
Is he being fascist and threatening them?
No.
But the Left’s favorite Weeble Wobble Alexander Vindman seems to think so – look at this hot mess:
Fascist evil! You are attempting to isolate Jews, so that they can me more easily attacked by your cult. If there was any remaining support from the jewish community, this is a warning to them. You are a coward. You want a fight. You have one. I'll help learn you! pic.twitter.com/vTFeWhZVSn
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 16, 2022
Alexander told Trump he’d ‘learn him’ and now we can’t stop laughing.
What’s he going to do? Lie about him again? Pretend he heard a phone call he didn’t? Tweet about this nonstop and annoy everyone with it?
Dude has got the most bloated idea of his own self-worth.
Bloated though, that works.
This guy is acting tough on the internet again 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 can't stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/l3tKW3KHTy
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 16, 2022
Don’t worry. Alex will ask his wife to step in and fight the fight for him.
— Ultra Spoked-B Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 16, 2022
Hey man, she’s scary.
— Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) October 16, 2022
Easy there Mike Tyson 🤡
— 𝚝𝚘𝚙 𝚜𝚎𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚝 𝚗𝚞𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚖𝚊𝚐𝚊 (@genxsixtynine) October 16, 2022
Bahahahaha
Yawn
— M.C – Real Swede (@CommonYourSense) October 16, 2022
We’re not the only ones who aren’t seeing a threat in that post:
— Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) October 16, 2022
Oh, whaddya know? Not fascist or a threat?
Crazy.
Have you tried crying more?
— Meara (@MillennialOther) October 16, 2022
We’re sure Alexander is more than happy to always try crying more.
You’re the world’s favorite twit.
— Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) October 16, 2022
Awww.
You’d think after over seven years of this nonsense they’d stop but nope.
Weeble Wobble went on and on and on and on.
Trump is executing the fascist playbook to turn his mob on Jews.
Too often, media lets statements like this be forgotten. Sometimes it doesn't even break through the news cycle. Most of the time, GOP isn't pinned down to tell people if they agree.
It CANNOT happen this time. pic.twitter.com/JqW5nHtFln
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 16, 2022
The media lets Trump get away with … anything?
Dude.
I see no more important story than this. There is nothing in the news cycle that warrant other coverage. @CNN @CBSNews @NBCNews @MSNBC @ABC pic.twitter.com/tIdPer5Xrj
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 16, 2022
We see lots of stories more important than Flounder … sorry … Vindman projecting fascism into a post from Trump. Nuclear war. Inflation. Recession.
Call us crazy.
Has a single Republican denounced Trump threatening American… Jewish Americans? pic.twitter.com/gJIinnKsYR
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 16, 2022
On and on and on and on and on.
I’d like to see comments on this. @CNN @MSNBC @ABC @CBSNews @NBCNews @POTUS @VP @timkaine @MarkWarner @RepSpanberger @SpeakerPelosi @GOPLeader @LeaderMcConnell @SenateGOP @HouseGOP @RonDeSantisFL @marcorubio @SenRickScott #JewishAmericans pic.twitter.com/A3gXdksOLF
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 16, 2022
Tim Kaine … HA HA HA HA HA HA
Sorry, but c’mon man.
Comments? https://t.co/aaFKakPOWr pic.twitter.com/khEPwzd0IU
— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 16, 2022
Dude, you tweeted this already.
GET THE NET!
Well I’ll be leading the @mehdihasanshow on @msnbc tonight, on this very story. The antisemitism is dangerous and unacceptable and we shouldn’t become numb to this. Live from 8pm Eastern tonight. https://t.co/hQvt4fCgyq
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 16, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA
Yeah, Mehdi brought on Ilhan Omar to talk about anti-Semitism but that deserves a Twitchy all its own.
Holy cow.
What a train wreck that guy is.
***
***
