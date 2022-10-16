Looks like Eric Swalwell might have some ‘splainin’ to do.

Especially for someone who has bailed and failed to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the so-called public health emergency. Only one other House member has missed more days in DC than him.

So where the Hell is he traveling to so much if he isn’t even able to go to DC because of COVID?

This is … interesting.

That’s it. Interesting.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in just the first nine months of this year on travel and car service.

So maybe he only fears traveling due to COVID when it comes to his actual job?

Hrm.

While the rest of America struggles to pay for groceries impacted by inflation caused by Eric’s party, he’s living the high life while pretending he’s too scared to go to work.

At least that’s what it looks like.

Sad reality is they get what they pay for.

Clearly.

***

***

