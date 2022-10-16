Looks like Eric Swalwell might have some ‘splainin’ to do.

Especially for someone who has bailed and failed to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the so-called public health emergency. Only one other House member has missed more days in DC than him.

So where the Hell is he traveling to so much if he isn’t even able to go to DC because of COVID?

This is … interesting.

That’s it. Interesting.

#CA14 Dem Eric Swalwell, who has submitted the 2nd-highest number of "I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency" proxy letters, spent $250K+ on travel & car service in the 1st 9 months of the year. https://t.co/5RQzJrxN1b pic.twitter.com/BrJLYj2Lhp — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) October 16, 2022

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in just the first nine months of this year on travel and car service.

So maybe he only fears traveling due to COVID when it comes to his actual job?

Hrm.

Seems legit. This is how politicians become millionaires. — Dr. Herbert Cat (@HerbertCat1) October 16, 2022

@ericswalwell Effin disgusting disgrace. It’s not hypocrisy it’s hierarchical privilege. Another grifter that NEVER held a job in his life. — 🔥🔥pissed off patriot🇺🇸.👊💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@greg_pissed) October 16, 2022

While the rest of America struggles to pay for groceries impacted by inflation caused by Eric’s party, he’s living the high life while pretending he’s too scared to go to work.

At least that’s what it looks like.

Just fleecing his constituents — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) October 16, 2022

Doesn’t matter, the minions will run to vote for him again — Mike Miller 🇺🇸 (@mikemillerdrums) October 16, 2022

Sad reality is they get what they pay for.

Clearly.

***

Related:

‘LIAR’: VA Democrat (groomer) Elizabeth Guzman makes things WORSE with LAME thread defending her pro-trans/anti-parent bill

It’s not him, honey, it’s YOU: Blue-check’s thread about how HORRIBLE marriage is for straight women pisses EVERYONE off

Umm … WAT? NYT jumps not 1, not 2, but 3 sharks with their latest ‘everything is white supremacy’ grift, this time targeting Hispanics

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!