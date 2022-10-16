Who knew one had to hate parents to be a Democrat?

Virginia Democrat Elizabeth Guzman wants to put parents in jail if they’re not willing to ‘affirm’ their child’s gender identity. Yeah, after Democrats had their clocks cleaned in 2021 here in Virginia you’d think she’d have known better but … nope.

They really are just a horrible party.

Even after she’s getting some serious pushback, she’s defending herself and trying to blame Youngkin for making the bill necessary – look at this thread.

🧵As a social worker & mom of 4, I will always fight to protect LGBTQ children from abuse. 🧵 to set the record straight on a misleading news piece from a Sinclair-owned affiliate that mischaracterized a pro-safety, anti-abuse bill I introduced in 2020 to protect LGBTQ youth. 1/ — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 14, 2022

She thinks that being a social worker and mom of four makes this ok.

She’s wrong.

I worked in Child Protective Services and know 1st-hand how often LGBTQ+ kids are subjected to physical & mental abuse simply because of who they are. Many LGBTQ+ youth are kicked out of the home & become homeless if they are outed to their parents. 2/ — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 14, 2022

Right.

She’s really on a roll now.

The 2020 bill was a child safety bill that would have simply protected children from “physical or mental injury on the basis of the child's gender identity or sexual orientation.” The way the bill was presented in the article was patently wrong. 3/ — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 14, 2022

OOOOOH, it’s the media’s fault now.

Gotcha.

Children are scared. Governor Youngkin and Republicans are putting LGBTQ kids at serious risk of harm and homelessness by encouraging schools to out children to their parents. 4/ — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 14, 2022

Children are not scared.

This is crap.

Parents should be involved in their kids’ lives.

More than 80 percent of trans youth have considered committing suicide. 40 percent have tried. The policies Glenn Youngkin is putting in our schools is putting our children at risk of both self-harm and harm inflicted on them by others. 5/ — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 14, 2022

The policies Glenn Youngkin is putting in place protect students and parents.

This is just so backward.

Why did I do this interview? Why didn’t I hide from a story that could have been (and was) twisted to misrepresent what was an anti-abuse bill? Why didn't I play it safe and stay silent when presented an opportunity to talk about LGBTQ+ issues? 6/ — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 14, 2022

SHE’S SO BRAVE … HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

Because Gov. Youngkin is a bully and I will always stand up to bullies. Because I saw students across Virginia willing to stand up and protest and fight for their peers. And I want all of Virginia’s LGBTQ kids to know that you are loved and Delegate Guzman has your back. 7/ — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 14, 2022

Again, calling the governor a bully for making sure parents are involved in their children’s lives.

Warped.

I have spent my career fighting to support families and keep all children safe – as a social worker, mother to four children, and CASA child advocate. I will not let my record be distorted by anyone and I will always stand up to Republican attacks against our children. 8/8 — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 14, 2022

There she is again, pretending any of that matters or makes her bill any less awful.

She’s wrong.

And a liar.

You are a liar you want to jail parents who don’t play along with your agenda . Note Abd more lefties are openly supporting even nambla . Look what the San Francisco public libraries have https://t.co/8E7YQb9v62 — Steven (@MaVASteve) October 14, 2022

Perhaps the DNC blasted you because the timing was not good for your announcement? Between you and your buddy @RepWexton our kids need to be protected from you nuts. Know how many kids suffer from drugs/alcohol? A lot more than trans. You’ve opened pandora’s box lady. — PACT – Parents Against Critical Theory (@PACTstopcrt) October 14, 2022

Okay groomer. YOU are the child abuser. — PNC_SW_Mac (@PNC_Mac) October 14, 2022

I am waiting for you to come and arrest me. You LIBERAL hack — killdevilhills5 (@5thstreetbreak) October 14, 2022

Yeah, this didn’t make things any better for her.

We all heard you. You were VERY clear. Trying to blame it on the press is a very bad look. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) October 14, 2022

You’re a lunatic — Island Dweller🇺🇸 (@OrganicApples63) October 15, 2022

You’re a sick person that needs to stay far away from anybody’s children. — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 15, 2022

You're trying to turn parents into criminals because they're getting in the way of people like you manipulating them into life changing surgeries. — Doku HL SD – Metaverse Alchemist⭐⭐️ (@Doku_HL_SD) October 14, 2022

That just about sums it up.

Democrats think they own our children.

They’re wrong.

