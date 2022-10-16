Democrat Elizabeth Guzman can run, but she can’t hide.

And now all Virginia Democrats in the House will have to vote on her pro-trans/anti-parent legislation. You know, the bill that would put parents in JAIL if they refused to ‘affirm’ their LGBTQ children? No, really. You’d think after the beating Democrats took in Virginia last year they’d realize parents are the ones VOTING but nope.

Except now that she’s received so much pushback she’s claiming the bill doesn’t have the support it needs to pass and that the mean ol’ Republican House Speaker won’t put it up for a vote anyway.

This is a sad, desperate way to backpedal, especially when the House Speaker, Todd Gilbert, is absolutely going to make Democrats own and VOTE on this.

Oof.

But we love this.

Make. Them. Vote. On. It.

Trending

Make them admit their anti-parent platform.

This this this.

Virginia Democrats don’t know whether to scratch their watches or wind their butts.

Confused, lost … and losing.

Ain’t it great?

***

Related:

‘NOT normal’: Nancy Pelosi just HAPPENED to be mic’d up with a camera crew on Jan 6 … and WTF, is that Ray Epps?! (watch)

‘Lying HACK’! Ryan Laughlin DROPPED then dropped again for ‘hack-checking’ Republican Gov’s ad to protect NM Dem governor

Bro, you DRUNK?! Weeble-Wobble Alexander Vindman calls on Twitter to CANCEL Elon Musk and it does NOT go well, like at all

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth GuzmanLGBTQparentsTodd GilbertVirginia