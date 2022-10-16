Democrat Elizabeth Guzman can run, but she can’t hide.

And now all Virginia Democrats in the House will have to vote on her pro-trans/anti-parent legislation. You know, the bill that would put parents in JAIL if they refused to ‘affirm’ their LGBTQ children? No, really. You’d think after the beating Democrats took in Virginia last year they’d realize parents are the ones VOTING but nope.

Except now that she’s received so much pushback she’s claiming the bill doesn’t have the support it needs to pass and that the mean ol’ Republican House Speaker won’t put it up for a vote anyway.

This is a sad, desperate way to backpedal, especially when the House Speaker, Todd Gilbert, is absolutely going to make Democrats own and VOTE on this.

“Guzman's office told WUSA9 that the bill does not have the support to pass it and that the Republican House Speaker will never put it up for a vote . . .” I pledge to ⁦@guzman4virginia⁩ that I will send her bill to the floor for a vote. File it. https://t.co/U6oMexyB69 — Speaker Todd Gilbert (@cToddGilbert) October 15, 2022

Oof.

But we love this.

Make. Them. Vote. On. It.

Make them admit their anti-parent platform.

Please do! Put her and all the other anti-parent delegates on record. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 15, 2022

This this this.

Let the leftists commit political suicide I say. Did they not learn from last year that parents aren't going to stand idly by and let the government tell them how to raise their children? And how would this play in her native Peru? pic.twitter.com/5IaQ7oqjFJ — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) October 16, 2022

the point is to nuke the Dems in 2023 by getting them all on the record about this chance to pass is zero — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 15, 2022

Political theater at its finest – but let’s be honest here – Delegate @guzman4virginia ask for it. In soccer culture – we call this – “autogol” – own goal! — Norma Margulies (@MarguliesNorma) October 15, 2022

Was she counting on previous weak-kneed Republicans? She miscalculated, as many Democrats are doing these days. #LCRC #LifeLibertyLoudoun! — Ellie Lockwood (@EllieNoVATea) October 15, 2022

Virginia Democrats don’t know whether to scratch their watches or wind their butts.

Confused, lost … and losing.

Ain’t it great?

