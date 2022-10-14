Sorry but something strange is afoot with Jan 6. We know you know.

It’s really strange that Nancy Pelosi just HAPPENED to be all mic’d up with a camera crew following her around on January 6th. Not to mention when you watch it, especially her grandson, it sort of feels like the whole thing was scripted.

And what the Hell was Ray Epps doing on top of that tower? Is that Ray Epps?! With a Trump flag? And WHO was he on the phone with?

So many questions!

Watch:

"Oh my god, how did that guy get up there?" January 6 'mystery man' Ray Epps guest stars in Pelosi's CNN propaganda film. Check out what he's doing. Not suspect. At all. pic.twitter.com/u374EjmI9C — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 14, 2022

This is all so odd. Oh, we know, we’re not allowed to question Nancy PeLOSER about any of this but man … it just doesn’t feel right.

Especially this:

"Standing a top a tower with a commanding view of the rioters and far-right extremists below, there is Ray Epps with a Trump flag in one hand and a cellphone in the other." Read more:https://t.co/WgXl79EsBl — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 14, 2022

What. The. Hell?

From Kyle Becker:

“Oh my god, how did that guy get up there?” a young woman asked. The footage was shot by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi. The seemingly ubiquitous “mystery man” Ray Epps was not charged for his role in January 6, despite being captured on video the night before attempting to incite protesters to storm the Capitol building. A Politico report provides an excuse for why the FBI put Epps on the “most wanted list” and then surreptitiously took him off without an arrest — despite similar January 6 cases being prosecuted. “Epps, who has become the centerpiece of an unsupported GOP claim that the FBI incited the mob that ransacked the Capitol last year, met with the Jan. 6 select committee in November and told them he had no relationship to the FBI or any other federal law enforcement agency,” Kyle Cheney reported. “But the meeting was just a precursor to a more-formal transcribed interview this week, said Epps’ lawyer John Blischak.” “Blischak said he expected more details of Epps’ involvement to become public soon thereafter,” the Politico report added. Epps was caught on video coordinating with a protester who was involved in the first attack on Capitol police barricades.

Awww yes, the mystery of Ray Epps. Sadly, we don’t expect to know what he was really doing (and who told him to do it) but this seems sketch AF.

So Pelosi just so happened to have a camera crew following her around all day while she delivered clearly rehearsed banger lines. And that camera crew just so happened to film, out of the thousands outside, Ray Epps. Just incredible stuff. https://t.co/2WZzh8zt9j — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 14, 2022

Just incredible stuff.

Yup.

Over 10,000 hrs. of vid footage, but they choose to release these edited clips that specifically make them look good. Yeah this is totally a legit investigation. Sure. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) October 14, 2022

People are going to prison for "parading", IOW wandering around the Capitol for a short time, but the guy who was screaming to storm the Capitol is free as a bird. Nothing whatsoever suspicious about that. — Sweet Willy Rollbar (@vorozab) October 14, 2022

It’s almost like they were going to make a big deal over anything that happened that day… — drunk girl (aka mae) 🖕🏻the CCP (@maeisdrunk) October 14, 2022

Almost as if it was a plan.

*cough cough*

That is EXACTLY what this feels like.

***

