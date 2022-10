Rob Reiner wants everyone to know they’ve got Trump THIS TIME and the WALLS ARE CAVING IN! REEEEE! He’s convinced himself the January 6th Committee has officially proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that Trump is guilty of Seditious Conspiracy.

Yeah, they haven’t really proven anything BUT Meathead thinks they have.

Should we let him keep hoping?

Nah.

Case closed. Jan. 6 Committee has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt: Donald Trump is guilty of leading a Violent Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government. Donald Trump is guilty of Seditious Conspiracy. Case closed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 13, 2022

Poor Rob. He needs this SO BAD.

So SAD.

Um… there was no case and they proved nothing. — Steven Swenson (RC) (@Steven_Swenson) October 13, 2022

cAsE cLosEd Sit down. You’re drunk. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 13, 2022

Is this a parody account? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 14, 2022

He’s one of my favorite parody accounts — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 14, 2022

Hard to imagine a more ridiculous parody account.

The likeness is uncanny.

Just because you want it to be so, does not make it so. — Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) October 13, 2022

Year seven and counting.

Dude needs a new hobby.

***

***

