Rob Reiner wants everyone to know theyâ€™ve got Trump THIS TIME and the WALLS ARE CAVING IN! REEEEE! Heâ€™s convinced himself the January 6th Committee has officially proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that Trump is guilty of Seditious Conspiracy.

Yeah, they havenâ€™t really proven anything BUT Meathead thinks they have.

Should we let him keep hoping?

Nah.

Case closed. Jan. 6 Committee has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt: Donald Trump is guilty of leading a Violent Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government. Donald Trump is guilty of Seditious Conspiracy. Case closed. â€” Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 13, 2022

Poor Rob. He needs this SO BAD.

So SAD.

Umâ€¦ there was no case and they proved nothing. â€” Steven Swenson (RC) (@Steven_Swenson) October 13, 2022

cAsE cLosEd Sit down. Youâ€™re drunk. â€” The Dank Knight ðŸ¦‡ (@capeandcowell) October 13, 2022

Is this a parody account? â€” Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 14, 2022

Heâ€™s one of my favorite parody accounts â€” Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 14, 2022

Hard to imagine a more ridiculous parody account.

The likeness is uncanny.

Just because you want it to be so, does not make it so. â€” Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) October 13, 2022

Year seven and counting.

Dude needs a new hobby.

***

Related:

WEAK sauce! Mehdi Hasan tries helping AOC throw supporter who called her out for supporting war UNDER the bus and HOO BOY

Avada Kedavra! J.K. Rowling just needs 1 PERFECT tweet to drop hater claiming sheâ€™s â€˜lost a whole audienceâ€™ by refusing to bend the knee

ROFL! Occupy Democrats begging followers to tweet â€˜Iâ€™m REALâ€™ to dunk on Elon Musk who called their followers â€˜botsâ€™ goes SO wrong

***

Help us keep owning the libs! JoinÂ Twitchy VIPÂ and use promo codeÂ AMERICAFIRSTÂ to receive a 25% discount off yourÂ membership!