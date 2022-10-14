Rob Reiner wants everyone to know theyâ€™ve got Trump THIS TIME and the WALLS ARE CAVING IN! REEEEE! Heâ€™s convinced himself the January 6th Committee has officially proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that Trump is guilty of Seditious Conspiracy.

Yeah, they havenâ€™t really proven anything BUT Meathead thinks they have.

Should we let him keep hoping?

Nah.

Poor Rob. He needs this SO BAD.

So SAD.

Hard to imagine a more ridiculous parody account.

The likeness is uncanny.

Year seven and counting.

Dude needs a new hobby.

***

***

