Rob Reiner wants everyone to know theyâ€™ve got Trump THIS TIME and the WALLS ARE CAVING IN! REEEEE! Heâ€™s convinced himself the January 6th Committee has officially proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that Trump is guilty of Seditious Conspiracy.
Yeah, they havenâ€™t really proven anything BUT Meathead thinks they have.
Should we let him keep hoping?
Nah.
Case closed. Jan. 6 Committee has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt: Donald Trump is guilty of leading a Violent Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government. Donald Trump is guilty of Seditious Conspiracy. Case closed.
â€” Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 13, 2022
Poor Rob. He needs this SO BAD.
So SAD.
Umâ€¦ there was no case and they proved nothing.
â€” Steven Swenson (RC) (@Steven_Swenson) October 13, 2022
cAsE cLosEd
Sit down. Youâ€™re drunk.
â€” The Dank Knight ðŸ¦‡ (@capeandcowell) October 13, 2022
@BadLegalTakes
@VerdictsFromTrialsThatNeverHappened
â€” Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 13, 2022
Is this a parody account?
â€” Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 14, 2022
Heâ€™s one of my favorite parody accounts
â€” Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 14, 2022
Hard to imagine a more ridiculous parody account.
â€” Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 14, 2022
The likeness is uncanny.
Just because you want it to be so, does not make it so.
â€” Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) October 13, 2022
â€” Catturd â„¢ (@catturd2) October 13, 2022
Year seven and counting.
Dude needs a new hobby.
