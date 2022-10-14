Would appear Occupy Democrats got their britches all bunched up over Elon Musk saying most of their followers are bots. To be fair, it doesn’t take much to get them going but c’mon, they had to know this would not go the way they wanted it to, right?

They have roughly half a million followers on Twitter.

via GIPHY

If the comments on this tweet prove anything it’s that Elon is right and there are lots and lots of bots following OD.

Elon Musk says that most of our followers are bots. Let’s put his theory to the test… If you’re not a bot please drop a “I’M REAL” in the comments section below! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 13, 2022

Oh sure, there’s this …

I’M REAL — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 14, 2022

So they’ve got one real follower.

Lucky them.

You’d think they’d have a lot more since he chimed in but, nope.

Womp womp.

They are. — Dr. Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,commentary (@marinasmigielsk) October 13, 2022

500k followers, 27k replies.. it’s not lookin’ good — Asha Logos (@AshaLogos) October 14, 2022

8% response rate, including replies. Good job 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/LbfhTVhFoj — THE OCpatriot™ ❁ (@HB_beachbum_) October 14, 2022

Shew, thanks for doing the math because we were told there would be NO MATH.

It is I, the is the most REALIST-ER… pic.twitter.com/pQxc73S3hA — Meow, Y'all (Brazen Hussy) (@genny75) October 13, 2022

Oh yeah. Well, this editor is the REAL-EST … so there!

Sounds like what a bot would say. https://t.co/Ic0a6q9HJm pic.twitter.com/cJupbEH6ov — Conservative Millennial (@MMcnsrv) October 14, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Program: Bot response <I’m real>.

Look at our lame attempt to write code. Now you see why we just make fun of everyone else for a living.

Just because some of your followers are able to drop a single sentence, doesn’t mean they’re not bots. Means they are well trained bots. https://t.co/1MYin8aADo — Ministry of Truth 🥝 (@MinistryofTru16) October 14, 2022

I’M REAL real tired of engagement tweets. And we’ll comment, like, and retweet if it’s quality content. https://t.co/3zJlARQ1Zm — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) October 14, 2022

Meep.

Tough crowd.

If I were a bot it would say automated under my display name https://t.co/3J42lnSzMr — Spooky Yoshi (@8986Yoshi) October 14, 2022

Yeah!

20 hours later … and only 27k likes generated by 496k "followers". I'M REAL is proving that @elonmusk has you pegged. https://t.co/3zFiLH1Et7 — Katewerk (@katewerk) October 14, 2022

A 4 percent response rate in 12 hours really isn’t helping their case. https://t.co/a6knmjbMdv pic.twitter.com/RHP9BhiPLe — Skippy for President (@sean_k_thompson) October 14, 2022

Nope, it really isn’t.

But damn, it’s funny.

***

Related:

The Daily Beast’s EXCLUSIVE gotcha that Herschel Walker actually SUPPORTS his child not going the way they THOUGHT it would

Pants. On. FIRE! Steven Crowder takes lyin’ Liz Cheney and her J6 preening APART in hilariously brutal segment (watch)

‘You sold OUT!’ AOC’s attempt to subtweet-drag Lauren Boebert for MOCKING her getting nuked by her own supporters BACKFIRES

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!