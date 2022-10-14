Liz Cheney had to get out there in front of the masses at least one more time to preen on and on about her respect for the law and fight against Donald Trump … blah blah blah. Oh, and calling for Trump to be subpoenaed and then asking for a record vote, how very melodramatic. Hey, it impressed the braindead lemmings on the Left who still hold out hope that THEY’LL GET HIM THIS TIME and the WALLS ARE CLOSING IN but the rest of us are just sort of pointing and laughing.

C’mon, Liz.

Even if Trump does appear before the committee, he’ll just make you all look like a bunch of morons. It would be a circus of epic proportions.

Hrm, maybe he should testify.

HA HA HA HA

Steven Crowder did an exceptional job of taking Liz and her BS apart – watch:

Liz Cheney is a liar. pic.twitter.com/C7wAWWB9RB — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 13, 2022

Liz had this coming, and so much more.

And we don’t know about you guys but her voice is as annoying as Nancy Pelosi’s at this point. To their point, did she even watch Trump’s speech because listening to her, it doesn’t sound like it. Or she doesn’t think people remember what he actually said.

via GIPHY

We made a similar face.

*cough cough*

Will she go to work for NBC, Disney, or Directly for Soros? The View lol — LeafOfNew (@LeafOfNew1) October 13, 2022

The View.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We could totally see that.

Like father like daughter — Politis Kantzaridis (@Politisk971) October 13, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

***

***

