As Twitchy readers know, AOC’s own supporters showed up to her very sparsely-attended event and went OFF on her for supporting Ukraine, war, and even putting lives at risk in a nuclear conflict. We watched her Twitter feed for most of the day to see if she ever bothered to address the video, or at least apologize to her supporter for calling him RUDE … but nope.

What we did eventually see is her subtweeting Lauren Boebert with a screenshot of her tweet getting all big and bad for her followers.

Notice, Lauren actually tagged AOC in her tweet.

This is what cowards do:

Hey Boebert, you seem to have us confused.

I:

✅ have attended & hosted 100s of community events

✅ hold regular town halls

✅ don’t take a dime in corporate cash You:

🚮 are bankrolled by corporate PACs, Big Ag, & Oil

🚮 are too scared to hold regular town halls open to all pic.twitter.com/A0jrRbyFDO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2022

Ironic that she’s accusing Boebert of being ‘too scared’ as she subtweets her.

Painful.

As you already know, this did not go well for Sandy Pelosi.

She’s right. You’ve become the very establishment you used to rail against. You sold out the moment you voted for Nancy Pelosi. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 14, 2022

She. Sold. Out.

Her top contributors include Microsoft, Amazon, and Google's parent company, she just straight up blatantly lied to all of her supporters and y'all just run with it pic.twitter.com/EAC9qIziG0 — spence derp (@Spence2345) October 13, 2022

Whoops.

What’s the point of having 100s of town halls when you betray and ignore questions of your constituents? How does appearing in fashion magazines help the people? What a joke. — Alan Myron : E Pluribus Unum 🌺 (@AlanMyron) October 13, 2022

A joke indeed, and not a funny one.

I love your event yesterday. The turned out for you was as amazing as for Biden’s rallies, around 20 people. I’m glad that people called your bs out.

I can’t wait for New Yorkers to fired you this November. NY vote Tina Forte if you want representative that cares for you. pic.twitter.com/vKzaTFnEHe — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 14, 2022

It would be amazing if voters woke up and fired this actress pretending to represent them. It’s New York though, so we’re not holding our breath.

AOC got wrecked by her own constituents and is currently in freak out mode. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 14, 2022

Reminder …@AOC is a neocon warmonger fraud who only cares about fame and getting filthy rich. It’s impossible to be more fake. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 14, 2022

Neocon warmonger.

Ouch.

Warmongers gonna monger — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) October 14, 2022

Fair.

It's really brave of AOC to call her out and not tag her in the response. Doesn't say much for her confidence in her ability to debate someone she obviously has contempt for. — TheLaughingMan (@HaFragginHa) October 14, 2022

Yeah, we noticed that too.

Why aren’t you against spending so much on war and so little in trying to “fix” this country? — Pilar R. Aranda (@Pilar_autora) October 13, 2022

How many millions are you worth, AOC? — Patrick Bateman (@SwampDog4614) October 13, 2022

BAHAHAHAHA

“100’s of community events”. The Met Gala doesn’t count. Neither do cover shoots for Vanity Fair. And your record of establishment votes is public information. #SandyPelosi pic.twitter.com/tHZlwp0Sfs — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) October 14, 2022

We like #SandyPelosi.

It suits her.

***

***

