As Twitchy readers know, AOC’s own supporters showed up to her very sparsely-attended event and went OFF on her for supporting Ukraine, war, and even putting lives at risk in a nuclear conflict. We watched her Twitter feed for most of the day to see if she ever bothered to address the video, or at least apologize to her supporter for calling him RUDE … but nope.

What we did eventually see is her subtweeting Lauren Boebert with a screenshot of her tweet getting all big and bad for her followers.

Notice, Lauren actually tagged AOC in her tweet.

This is what cowards do:

Ironic that she’s accusing Boebert of being ‘too scared’ as she subtweets her.

Painful.

As you already know, this did not go well for Sandy Pelosi.

She. Sold. Out.

Trending

Whoops.

A joke indeed, and not a funny one.

It would be amazing if voters woke up and fired this actress pretending to represent them. It’s New York though, so we’re not holding our breath.

Neocon warmonger.

Ouch.

Fair.

Yeah, we noticed that too.

BAHAHAHAHA

We like #SandyPelosi.

It suits her.

***

Related:

*POPCORN* Steve Schmidt appears to be having some sort of an emotional breakdown in REAL-TIME on Twitter

‘Panic mode’: CNN breaking out a brain ‘prop’ in segment circling the wagons around John Fetterman goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘Why are you PLAYING with our LIVES’?! AOC just absolutely WRECKED at her own event by her own supporter over nuclear war (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCLauren Boebertnuclear wartwitter