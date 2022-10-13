We’re starting to think something has ‘snapped’ with Steve Schmidt. First he outed his pals at The Lincoln Project in a bizarrely honest thread about their push for money and fame (and c’mon, let’s not pretend Steve had no interest in money or fame), and now his entire timeline is just one bizarre attack after another. Calling JD Vance a fascist and Peter Theil a pimp? Dragging Mike Lee and his Mormon faith? Babbling about Romney choosing country over party? Smearing Luke Thompson?

Maybe he’s figured out Republicans are gaining momentum as we get closer to the midterms and Biden continues to be a complete disaster?

via GIFER

Dude needs to put down the Twitter, go outside, and touch some grass.

Just keep your hands and feet away from his mouth.

Meep.

Oh, there’s a lot more.

Mike Lee?

Really, Steve?

C’mon …

Here’s where it gets REALLY nutty:

Trending

Ummm wtf?!?!

No, Steve, you worked with Weaver …

Told you guys, nutty.

Because he’s a troll.

 

What he said.

Okaaaay …

via GIFER

Alrighty then.

No.

Heh.

Yeah, we’re not even going to try and make sense of all of this.

Let us know if you guys figure it out.

Tough crowd.

***

Related:

‘Panic mode’: CNN breaking out a brain ‘prop’ in segment circling the wagons around John Fetterman goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

Everything just getting WORSE for Democrats as Saudi Arabia outs Biden for BEGGING OPEC to delay production cut until after midterms

‘Why are you PLAYING with our LIVES’?! AOC just absolutely WRECKED at her own event by her own supporter over nuclear war (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: JD VanceNever TrumpSteve SchmidtTim RyanTrump