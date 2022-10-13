We’re starting to think something has ‘snapped’ with Steve Schmidt. First he outed his pals at The Lincoln Project in a bizarrely honest thread about their push for money and fame (and c’mon, let’s not pretend Steve had no interest in money or fame), and now his entire timeline is just one bizarre attack after another. Calling JD Vance a fascist and Peter Theil a pimp? Dragging Mike Lee and his Mormon faith? Babbling about Romney choosing country over party? Smearing Luke Thompson?

Maybe he’s figured out Republicans are gaining momentum as we get closer to the midterms and Biden continues to be a complete disaster?

via GIFER

Dude needs to put down the Twitter, go outside, and touch some grass.

This is the fascist @JDVance1. He has a pimp. His pimp’s name is Peter Thiel. Vance calls him “ P Daddy.” Daddy gave him $10million in US currency. Wow just wow. Trump says @JDVance1 is an ass kisser. Trump is correct. Help @TimRyan. Send $20 now https://t.co/WVQNHg8ULr https://t.co/oA0kN9YBL5 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 13, 2022

Just keep your hands and feet away from his mouth.

Meep.

Oh, there’s a lot more.

Mike Lee betrayed America by trying to overthrow the US government. @MikeLeeforUtah betrayed his faith. Mike Lee desecrated his LDS faith for Trump. I can’t wait to vote against @MikeLeeforUtah. Vote him out. He is dishonest, dishonorable and seditious. https://t.co/d06dKgaJ3z — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 13, 2022

Mike Lee?

Really, Steve?

C’mon …

Here’s where it gets REALLY nutty:

LUKE THOMPSON hired Weaver in 2015 to work for JOHN KASICH where he preyed on a 14yo boy via text. This was revealed in a @nytimes story. He works for @JDVance1 who started a fake OPIOD charity and is an extremist loon Beat @JDVance1 send $20 to @TimRyan right now. https://t.co/NU2LrhVyyp — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 13, 2022

Ummm wtf?!?!

No, Steve, you worked with Weaver …

Told you guys, nutty.

How have you not deleted this — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2022

Because he’s a troll.

Because he enjoys sending his brain dead minions into my mentions. Which is fine. At least he’s not letting John Weaver recruit interns anymore. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 13, 2022

This is patently false. @ltthompso worked for Jeb Bush in 2016. https://t.co/OU3ojSuAr8 — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 13, 2022

What he said.

I corrected it. @ltthompso who worked for Jeb! SuperPac. Right? It was a great one. $100,000,000 bonfire that refused to attack Trump. Because of well… cowardice and fear. Luke is all in for the fascist @JDVance1 who started a fake OPIOD charity. https://t.co/3Z4wVFqh6M — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 13, 2022

Okaaaay …

via GIFER

Earlier today he smeared me as a drug addict which I’m not and never have been but if I was would still be a preferable condition to being a coward and complicit MAGA loon like @ltthompso who I’ve never heard of until I had to respond to his BS this morning. Have a good day — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 13, 2022

Alrighty then.

There is a great moral test ahead for an important American politician with character named @MittRomney @MikeLeeforUtah is a liar, an extremist and a seditionist who tried to wreck American democracy. The letter R next to his name is not a magical cloak that immunizes him https://t.co/QpQchUOXCb — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 13, 2022

2/ @MittRomney must put the country first. It is not enough to simply stay neutral. He must lead. He must send a message. He must stand up. Romney must endorse @EvanMcMullin, the CIA veteran. Running as an Independent. What would Governor George Romney do? — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 13, 2022

3/ I believe he was a man of great principle and therefore I have no doubt whatsoever he would endorse @EvanMcMullin. McMullin can win the race in Utah. WE THE PEOPLE CAN HELP HIM WIN. SEND $20 right now to Evan. He is a good man and a good American. Lee is neither — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 13, 2022

No.

Heh.

Miranda, I do think you are a good reporter. I now know all of the details. It’s documented on @Showtime. There were never specific allegations made. That is untrue. @conorjrogers wrote 1 gossipy letter revealing what he knew BEFORE he joined the organization. There is no mystery https://t.co/gjVGDx4YAD — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 12, 2022

Yeah, we’re not even going to try and make sense of all of this.

Let us know if you guys figure it out.

you have zero credibility — NotoriousBob (@10KPooler) October 13, 2022

Tough crowd.

***

