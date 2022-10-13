Democrats were AOK with Americans paying more AFTER the midterms. A-holes.

Saudi Arabia tossed Biden under the bus … couldn’t have happened to a more deserving president.

And after that super cool fist-bump too.

Sheesh.

The White House pushed for Riyadh to use its weight in OPEC+ to delay a production cut for one month (after the US midterm elections, in which the Democrats are facing stiff challenges), according to this press release by the Saudi MFA. https://t.co/47OxJCka2u — Alison Tahmizian Meuse (@AliTahmizian) October 13, 2022

Wow.

Begging OPEC to help him and the Democrats stay in power … knowingly putting Americans in an even worse place financially as long as they get to stay in power. Hey, it’s going to suck here really soon but let’s not make it too sucky until after my pals and I screw over Americans in the midterms.

If this were Trump this would be all we’d hear about 24/7 from our pals in the media BUT since it’s Biden, they’re far more concerned with how mean we’re all being to John Fetterman and his disability.

Yes, everything is stupid.

It's an absolutely insane news day but this nugget that Biden begged OPEC to delay their production cut until after the midterms is pretty wild. Then Biden followed by threatening retaliation when they didn't go along with it. What a world. https://t.co/mPXkrPU4MK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2022

Oh yeah, we left that part out. Biden didn’t get his way and so he threatened retaliation.

As Matt said, what a world.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Saudi Arabia released an official statement regarding the attempts by the Biden Admin to get a political favor from OPEC in form of them delaying their announced cuts by a month. https://t.co/n7GpCrxLnU — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 13, 2022

Isn’t this called pro quid quo? A political bribe? Favor?

Gosh, didn’t they impeach Trump for far less?

So the Biden "October surprise" was to get Saudi Arabia and OPEC to put off announcement of negative oil price news until after our elections. https://t.co/sOhJH5bxlq — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 13, 2022

Shameful.

There really are no words to adequately convey how warped, evil, and twisted our own government is right now.

Now we are watching a cognitively impaired 80 year old man, having a temper tantrum at the USAs expense!

2 yrs ago under #Trump the #USA had energy dominance energy independence.

Now #Biden is begging. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) October 13, 2022

Look fat!

You know the democrats have hit rock bottom when their October surprise isn’t an attempt to damage their opponents, but is an attempt to limit the damage to themselves. — Indivisualist (@RIndivisualist) October 13, 2022

Seriously.

Wheres the impeachment? — American Dreamer Mr 2V (@JT2V) October 13, 2022

Quid Pro Joe has got to go! 🤬 — EMG326 (@emg326idaho) October 13, 2022

That’s how this works, right?

Them’s the rules the Democrats put in place under Trump.

#SorryNotSorry

***

***

