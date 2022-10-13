Democrats were AOK with Americans paying more AFTER the midterms. A-holes.

Saudi Arabia tossed Biden under the bus … couldn’t have happened to a more deserving president.

And after that super cool fist-bump too.

Sheesh.

Wow.

Begging OPEC to help him and the Democrats stay in power … knowingly putting Americans in an even worse place financially as long as they get to stay in power. Hey, it’s going to suck here really soon but let’s not make it too sucky until after my pals and I screw over Americans in the midterms.

If this were Trump this would be all we’d hear about 24/7 from our pals in the media BUT since it’s Biden, they’re far more concerned with how mean we’re all being to John Fetterman and his disability.

Yes, everything is stupid.

Trending

Oh yeah, we left that part out. Biden didn’t get his way and so he threatened retaliation.

As Matt said, what a world.

Isn’t this called pro quid quo? A political bribe? Favor?

Gosh, didn’t they impeach Trump for far less?

Shameful.

There really are no words to adequately convey how warped, evil, and twisted our own government is right now.

Look fat!

Seriously.

That’s how this works, right?

Them’s the rules the Democrats put in place under Trump.

#SorryNotSorry

***

Related:

CLASSY AF: Democrats SO afraid of conservative Latina Mayra Flores they’re DOCTORING pics of her (pic)

Run you COWARD! Katie Hobbs in such a hurry to run from Project Veritas reporter she makes HUGE mess then hides in bathroom (watch)

‘Why are you PLAYING with our LIVES’?! AOC just absolutely WRECKED at her own event by her own supporter over nuclear war (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenmidtermsoilOPECSaudi Arabia