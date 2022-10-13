Imagine how lame Democrats are … to doctor pictures of a Latina to try and scare voters.

This is just freakin’ pathetic.

Democrats fear conservative Latinas so much the do things like this…

Go ⁦@MayraFlores2022⁩ https://t.co/lNmS4W0Q4E — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) October 13, 2022

From The Daily Mail:

A campaign ad from Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez features a harsh, edited picture of opponent Rep. May Flores (R), against whom he is competing in a Texas congressional race this November. The ad, which focused on school safety and gun control, was posted Monday to Gonzalez’s Twitter. It targeted Flores for her first congressional vote against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in the weeks following the massacre at a Uvalde, Texas school. The ad uses an edited picture of Flores that was originally posted to her Instagram in early 2022.

And here’s their photo:

Forget about what they’re trying to do here, and that’s make her into a scary, gun-toting MONSTER, but the Photoshop itself is just really poor. You’d think Democrats would at least try and pay for someone to do a professional job, right? That just looks like some idiot on Twitter got ahold of her picture and morphed it.

Democrats, always keeping it classy.

Unbelievable — Denise Mangino (@DeniseMangino3) October 13, 2022

Sadly, it’s all too believable.

How strange. It looks like they altered the photo to give her Gonzalez’ brow line. They tried to make her look unattractive and menacing… so they made her look more like him? — Penelope Pop (@PenPopaDo) October 13, 2022

Vicente used to represent my district – what a lazy loser he has been throughout south TX. Let’s kick this lying carpet bagger out of power. If you want to have a debate, fine but lying, editing the truth shows how unethical and power hungry you are “Vicente the Void” — SappyHen (@GodsGrace3N1) October 13, 2022

Purty much.

Doctors a campaign photo…What would he do behind closed doors?? — Liz (@LizPost_Dallas) October 13, 2022

Pretty sure we don’t want to find out.

Vote accordingly.

***

Related:

Run you COWARD! Katie Hobbs in such a hurry to run from Project Veritas reporter she makes HUGE mess then hides in bathroom (watch)

‘Why are you PLAYING with our LIVES’?! AOC just absolutely WRECKED at her own event by her own supporter over nuclear war (watch)

Are you HIGH’?! Chris Hayes claiming he’s confident Republicans will ‘sabotage’ Biden’s economy if they win in November does NOT go well

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!