Katie Hobbs can’t even answer a reporter’s questions but thinks she can be governor. REALLY?

Ok, so we were willing to (sort of) give Katie the benefit of the doubt after she totally blew a simple question about one thing she’s learned from the Latino community but man, this video of her running away from a Project Veritas reporter, making a huge mess in the process, and then HIDING IN A BATHROOM really seals the deal.

It’s bad enough that she won’t just debate Kari Lake, but you’d think she could answer a few questions.

Train. Wreck.

Watch:

Oh my… Watch @katiehobbs hide in a bathroom to avoid answering questions This is painful 🥴 pic.twitter.com/X7ZoBCNOyp — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 12, 2022

Both Hobbs AND her spokesman hiding in bathrooms.

HA HA HA HA HA

This can’t be real life, right?

Scared the piss out of her… LOL — 😺 ȶɨռӄɛʀɮօօȶֆ💗🌸 (@BootsTinker) October 12, 2022

We see what they did here.

“Are you gonna clean that up or leave that for the business.” 😂 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 12, 2022

She left that for the business, like a good Democrat.

Oh, and that GUN in his car?! WHAT THE?!

Rules for thee but not for me … eh Katie?

***

***

