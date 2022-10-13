CNN may have taken the carrying-water-for-John Fetterman cake. No … really.

And considering how valiantly our pals in the media are circling the wagons around Fetterman, that’s really saying something.

When you break out the brain prop …

Yeah.

Ummm. What?

This is what the media has become.

Hey, they’ve done it to themselves. The reality is, Fetterman really isn’t capable of serving. That’s not being unkind or ableist or racist or whatever ist they want to paint people with these days. It’s the reality. Maybe he’ll be ready to run for another office in 2024 but cognitively he’s really struggling and the fact people are still pushing him in this way is absolutely cruel.

Then again, Democrats elected a guy who can’t remember where his own son died or what killed him so maybe the cruelty doesn’t matter to them.

Abby Normal?

Yeah, that’s it.

Look, boys and girls, this is how Fetterman’s brain doesn’t work.

Yay.

HA HA HA HA HA

They definitely know it.

Tis the season …

And that ain’t sayin’ much.

***

***

