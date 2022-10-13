CNN may have taken the carrying-water-for-John Fetterman cake. No … really.

And considering how valiantly our pals in the media are circling the wagons around Fetterman, that’s really saying something.

When you break out the brain prop …

Yeah.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta has brought a visual model on CNN to help explain John Fetterman's stroke. pic.twitter.com/R0t9xbHmpp — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) October 12, 2022

Ummm. What?

This is what the media has become.

Hey, they’ve done it to themselves. The reality is, Fetterman really isn’t capable of serving. That’s not being unkind or ableist or racist or whatever ist they want to paint people with these days. It’s the reality. Maybe he’ll be ready to run for another office in 2024 but cognitively he’s really struggling and the fact people are still pushing him in this way is absolutely cruel.

Then again, Democrats elected a guy who can’t remember where his own son died or what killed him so maybe the cruelty doesn’t matter to them.

CNN Pennsylvania senate analysis pic.twitter.com/NZtSDkgoUQ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 13, 2022

Abby Normal?

Yeah, that’s it.

Is he like holding the brain going, "This is the body part not functioning properly on John Fetterman…." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 13, 2022

Look, boys and girls, this is how Fetterman’s brain doesn’t work.

Yay.

"You see, each skull is supposed to have one of these. But, in Fetterman's case…" — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Jeepers Kreepers.

Pathetic. — LegacyHuman (@Reality34710364) October 13, 2022

If they have to explain themselves they’re losing and they know it — Django Unchained (@TheDisSilent2A) October 13, 2022

They definitely know it.

Are we sure it’s a prop? — Jeff Hardiman (@hardiman1) October 13, 2022

Tis the season …

Everything in color no longer functions…but vote for him. — jobash (@Metweetssweet) October 13, 2022

It blows my mind (no pun intended) that Democrats are trying to prop this broken loser up. It's shocking to me that they would nominate him in the first place, and the gaslighting regarding his obvious incapacity is beclowning them even more than normal. Save the receipts. — Graham 🇺🇸 (@FlyNavyES3) October 13, 2022

I mean in all fairness he's arguably more capable than the president — ɱɛ·ɬɛɱ·℘ʂყ·ƈɧơ·ʂıʂ (@matt_emp) October 13, 2022

And that ain’t sayin’ much.

***

Related:

Everything just getting WORSE for Democrats as Saudi Arabia outs Biden for BEGGING OPEC to delay production cut until after midterms

CLASSY AF: Democrats SO afraid of conservative Latina Mayra Flores they’re DOCTORING pics of her (pic)

‘Why are you PLAYING with our LIVES’?! AOC just absolutely WRECKED at her own event by her own supporter over nuclear war (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!