So … they’re mad Herschel Walker financially provides for his child? Really?

Guess he could start evicting poor Black people from his apartment building like Warnock if that’s more up their alley when it comes to a candidate. Or, ya’ know, his ex could accuse him of all sorts of abuse and custody issues.

This is not the gotcha they thought it was:

EXCLUSIVE: I got Herschel Walker’s child support agreement for his youngest, secret son—who he didn’t want to have & hasn’t raised. The pro-life football star pays $42,000/year, but no childcare or education & no visitation. Family law experts were stunnedhttps://t.co/39KXFh1yUN — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) October 14, 2022

Wow. $42k a year breaks down to $3500 a month.

For one kiddo.

That’s not exactly cheap, just sayin’.

But you know, since Herschel is a Republican that’s just not good enough or something.

Walker is an anti-abortion absolutist & critic of absentee dads. He also paid a woman for an abortion & urged her to end their 2nd pregnancy. When she had the child, he didn’t raise him & hasn’t seen him in 6 years. Yet GOP attack Warnock, who is in court to adjust child support — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) October 14, 2022

They so badly need this to be THE END of Herschel because Warnock is really struggling.

Sad ain’t it?

He’s saying that @HerschelWalker financially supports his son while @ReverendWarnock is a proven deadbeat dad who allegedly stole campaign funds to pay his child support. Herschel can be trusted, Warnock is a liar and thief. Vote @HerschelWalker. — Savannah Goes Nuclear Extreme (@BasedSavannah) October 14, 2022

Right?

This isn't producing the reaction you think it is. — Dr. Nit_Twit (@i_am_a_nit_twit) October 14, 2022

Yeah, we had the same reaction.

And so is basically everyone else who isn’t already planning on voting for Warnock.

If the story doesn’t move the needle it’s not really a gotcha …

Herschel Walker pays for his kid? Eh.

Raphael Warnock’s church pays $7k a month to him for his HOUSING but evicts poor Black Americans over $30? Yeah, that’s a story.

Oh, and this tidbit about Warnock from the Free Beacon:

In a court filing in February, Ndoye accused Warnock of leaving her “financially strapped” by refusing to reimburse her for childcare expenses. She said Warnock also “routinely neglects” to give her notice when he is traveling out of town during his visitation days, and instead has the children “picked up from school by friends and [leaves] them with various babysitters overnight” while he is away. Ndoye claimed Warnock also refused to return personal items that were awarded to her in divorce agreement. She asked the court to hold him in contempt for violating the custody order and that it be revised to allow her to move the children to Massachusetts, where she plans to attend a program at Harvard. Ndoye accused Warnock of driving over her foot during an argument in 2020, a charge he has denied. Warnock and Ndoye married in 2016 and divorced in 2020.

Yeah …

