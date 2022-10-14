AOC trashing a supporter for calling her out.

Suppose he should just be glad she’s not claiming he wants to date her.

Oh, and how nice of Mehdi Hasan to come to her defense over that big meanie of a supporter who called her out for supporting war. He’s a real giver.

AOC saw the opening to make herself the victim (while claiming they were rude to someone with a disability) so she took it.

And yeah, this didn’t go over so hot either.

Trending

Maybe just accept they were angry, admit she responded poorly, apologize, invite them to talk, and move on.

But we all know that won’t happen, that makes too much sense.

Excellent point.

Don’t hide behind a person who’s deaf – own your behavior, AOC.

And that sums things up nicely.

***

Related:

Avada Kedavra! J.K. Rowling just needs 1 PERFECT tweet to drop hater claiming she’s ‘lost a whole audience’ by refusing to bend the knee

ROFL! Occupy Democrats begging followers to tweet ‘I’m REAL’ to dunk on Elon Musk who called their followers ‘bots’ goes SO wrong

‘You sold OUT!’ AOC’s attempt to subtweet-drag Lauren Boebert for MOCKING her getting nuked by her own supporters BACKFIRES

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCMehdi Hasansupporterswar