AOC trashing a supporter for calling her out.

Suppose he should just be glad she’s not claiming he wants to date her.

Oh, and how nice of Mehdi Hasan to come to her defense over that big meanie of a supporter who called her out for supporting war. He’s a real giver.

This is one of the dumbest things I've ever seen – screaming hysterically about opposing war while praising Tulsi Gabbard, avoiding any mention of Vladimir Putin, and blaming… AOC. Embarrassing. https://t.co/xiVVT5aHUV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 13, 2022

AOC saw the opening to make herself the victim (while claiming they were rude to someone with a disability) so she took it.

The worst part (which of course they cut from the clip) is the fact that they were yelling over a **deaf constituent** asking a question, and continued to do so when it was made clear to them that they were yelling over a person with a disability — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2022

And yeah, this didn’t go over so hot either.

No, @AOC, the WORST part is that you keep making them look like the evil ones, when your votes are dragging our country to nuclear Armageddon. And you keep refusing to do anything to prevent further escalation. You need to stop giving money to Ukraine.. NOW!#NoNuclearWar — Alan Myron : E Pluribus Unum 🌺 (@AlanMyron) October 13, 2022

Maybe just accept they were angry, admit she responded poorly, apologize, invite them to talk, and move on.

But we all know that won’t happen, that makes too much sense.

You're a damn coward — Michael 🇺🇸 a Distinguished Fellow Somewhere (@click4mrh) October 14, 2022

That’s your response? Are you sure it wasn’t that they just wanted to date you? 😂 — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) October 14, 2022

.@AOC The “worst” part is you have demonstrated your complete capitulation to the party politics you said you opposed. You really have become your own worst self. — lateblum (@lateblum) October 14, 2022

Socialists always end up turning on their constituents – expect more of it. — Hooked🏌️‍♂️ (@hooked4iron) October 14, 2022

Typical garbage. Identity politics over anything intelligent. You represent the decline of America.

Congrats. — ordinary (@binteeefresh) October 14, 2022

The worst part of all is that the man who was so livid that he was making a spectacle of himself screaming at a representative he didn’t believe would listen any other way had reason to be so livid. You betrayed him, and he hates you for it. Don’t hide behind a person who’s deaf. — Tony👨‍🦯❌🌊 (@tonytypesalot) October 14, 2022

Excellent point.

Don’t hide behind a person who’s deaf – own your behavior, AOC.

No, the worst part was your political positions — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 14, 2022

And that sums things up nicely.

***

***

