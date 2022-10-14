Yup, J.K. Rowling is uncancellable. Atta girl.

Oh, and look at us being all super geeked out using a Harry Potter spell in our headline. Fine, this editor had to look it up but STILL, the thought was there.

Man, SJWs and the Wokeistas just can’t deal with the fact that Rowling refuses to bend the knee and do, think, speak, and write as she’s told. We’ve really enjoyed watching her destroy the haters over the past few years and this tweet is no exception.

I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/s4gl9rlqxl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 13, 2022

We imagine it’s not hard for her to let all of this hater nonsense go.

People came out to tell her how much they love her as well, and that didn’t hurt.

I have to say that you deserve every penny you receive. My nephew, like many boys, was struggling in his English classes but after discovering (and devouring!) your books he obtained a solid pass and has never looked back having obtained a GCSE that every child needs to progress — Sans Hoot (@GraemeJenkinson) October 13, 2022

I've said it before and it needs saying again I was a school governor in the mid 2000's

getting boys to read was a MASSIVE pedagogical issue

to which there was no solution and then along came the wonderful @jk_rowling It is hard to exaggerate that effect — Eleanor the auditor of the Greene variety (@elniedunne) October 13, 2022

Serio.

I love you! Thank you for standing up, despite all it costs you (and I know the emotional costs are harsh). — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) October 13, 2022

Dear @jk_rowling I’m a European immigrant living in NY, besides me raising my 2 sons your books were the best gifts I could ever gave them. My oldest son read Harry Potter collection multiple times. Since then his passion for reading and exploring never stopped. Thank you! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 14, 2022

I have just bought your Harry Potter for my youngest they are enjoying it — Diversity Dugong (@Charlie11441046) October 13, 2022

Oh, and if you want an example of people trying to drag her for this tweet:

Scary to see profesional writer who cant spell "check" — Ned (@Nedsfeed) October 13, 2022

Not the brightest crayons in the box.

Millions still love your books. — Timothy Cole (@TimothyThomasCo) October 13, 2022

And no amount of temper-tantruming on social media will ever change that.

Be like Rowling, be uncancellable.

