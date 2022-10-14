We’re not entirely sure what the Hell Ryan Laughlin was thinking with this ‘fact-check’ of the Republican Governor’s ad highlighting that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham did release a criminal early from prison and he did kill his ex-girlfriend right after he got out …

It happened just that way.

But here we are.

Watch this:

Soooo … dafuq?

She did release him.

Early.

He did kill his ex-girlfriend after he was released.

Early.

By the governor.

Dude.

That works.

Yeah, she did do all of that but not in that order or something.

What a doorknob.

Cool story, bro.

We hear there’s a strong market for people who learn to code.

Right?

It’s … bad.

NOT THE FROG OF SHAME!

NOOOOOOOOOO.

Petty is putting it nicely.

Word.

Man, we are getting more and more use of this gif.

Sometimes we love Twitter.

***

***

