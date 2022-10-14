We’re not entirely sure what the Hell Ryan Laughlin was thinking with this ‘fact-check’ of the Republican Governor’s ad highlighting that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham did release a criminal early from prison and he did kill his ex-girlfriend right after he got out …
It happened just that way.
But here we are.
Watch this:
FACT CHECK: The @GOPGovs just launched this attack ad in New Mexico. While the @GovMLG did release this criminal from prison early and he did kill his ex-girlfriend right after he got out, it did not happen the way the ad portrays. pic.twitter.com/PKOAtPorwo
— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) October 14, 2022
Soooo … dafuq?
She did release him.
Early.
He did kill his ex-girlfriend after he was released.
Early.
By the governor.
Dude.
You lying hack
— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 14, 2022
That works.
This "fact check" is really, *really* not the kind of message that will help the Dems lol.
— ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) October 14, 2022
Yeah, she did do all of that but not in that order or something.
What a doorknob.
— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 14, 2022
Covering for a murderer for political purposes?
Cool story, bro. pic.twitter.com/KvsXLxqJRf
— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) October 14, 2022
Cool story, bro.
How is not the way it happened? You just said it was…
Find different work
— JayWilspn (@jay_wilson202) October 14, 2022
We hear there’s a strong market for people who learn to code.
FACT CHECK: @GovMLG released him. He murdered his ex when he should have been in prison. Those are the only two things that matter, you hack.
— pystryker (@pystryker) October 14, 2022
Right?
How do you feel about this tweet now that you sent it? Look at this garbage
— CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) October 14, 2022
It’s … bad.
Putting your thumb on the scale. It is disgusting when you know the politics of your local news anchors.
— e-beth (@ebeth360) October 14, 2022
— Harold the Magnificent (@HaroldtheCatLOL) October 14, 2022
NOT THE FROG OF SHAME!
NOOOOOOOOOO.
This isn’t a fact check it’s an in kind contribution to MLG. It’s petty.
— Pizza w pineapple Czar🎃👻 (@PizzaWanchovies) October 14, 2022
Petty is putting it nicely.
So… she did release a murderer from prison early that ended up murdering his ex-girlfriend? Big fucking yikes my dude for this fact-check.
— Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) October 14, 2022
The splash & grab Gov. isn’t going to date you.
— Runs with scissors. (@OSumner) October 14, 2022
I'm so embarrassed for you.
— sandyslater 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@sandyslater) October 14, 2022
Word.
— 🇮🇷🤌🏼🐳 🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 14, 2022
Man, we are getting more and more use of this gif.
Sometimes we love Twitter.
***
