We’re not entirely sure what the Hell Ryan Laughlin was thinking with this ‘fact-check’ of the Republican Governor’s ad highlighting that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham did release a criminal early from prison and he did kill his ex-girlfriend right after he got out …

It happened just that way.

But here we are.

Watch this:

FACT CHECK: The @GOPGovs just launched this attack ad in New Mexico. While the @GovMLG did release this criminal from prison early and he did kill his ex-girlfriend right after he got out, it did not happen the way the ad portrays. pic.twitter.com/PKOAtPorwo — Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) October 14, 2022

Soooo … dafuq?

She did release him.

Early.

He did kill his ex-girlfriend after he was released.

Early.

By the governor.

Dude.

You lying hack — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 14, 2022

That works.

This "fact check" is really, *really* not the kind of message that will help the Dems lol. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) October 14, 2022

Yeah, she did do all of that but not in that order or something.

What a doorknob.

Covering for a murderer for political purposes?

Cool story, bro. pic.twitter.com/KvsXLxqJRf — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) October 14, 2022

Cool story, bro.

How is not the way it happened? You just said it was…

Find different work — JayWilspn (@jay_wilson202) October 14, 2022

We hear there’s a strong market for people who learn to code.

FACT CHECK: @GovMLG released him. He murdered his ex when he should have been in prison. Those are the only two things that matter, you hack. — pystryker (@pystryker) October 14, 2022

Right?

How do you feel about this tweet now that you sent it? Look at this garbage — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) October 14, 2022

It’s … bad.

Putting your thumb on the scale. It is disgusting when you know the politics of your local news anchors. — e-beth (@ebeth360) October 14, 2022

NOT THE FROG OF SHAME!

NOOOOOOOOOO.

This isn’t a fact check it’s an in kind contribution to MLG. It’s petty. — Pizza w pineapple Czar🎃👻 (@PizzaWanchovies) October 14, 2022

Petty is putting it nicely.

So… she did release a murderer from prison early that ended up murdering his ex-girlfriend? Big fucking yikes my dude for this fact-check. — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) October 14, 2022

The splash & grab Gov. isn’t going to date you. — Runs with scissors. (@OSumner) October 14, 2022

I'm so embarrassed for you. — sandyslater 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@sandyslater) October 14, 2022

Word.

Man, we are getting more and more use of this gif.

Sometimes we love Twitter.

***

