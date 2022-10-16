Instead of owning that many Democrats are freakin’ racist after the abhorrent comments made by Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, New York Times’s Charles Blow has created ‘lite supremacy’ as a way to paint lighter-skinned minorities (aka Hispanics) with the white supremacy brush.

Basically, he’s so desperate to cling to and blame white supremacy for everything that he’s trying to claim that lighter-skinned minorities are also racists like evil white people.

Or something. We think.

No, Martinez is a Democrat and Democrats have never really changed their stripes, our dude. Especially when they think they’re behind closed doors.

As the U.S. becomes less white, white supremacy could simply be replaced by — or buffeted by — a form of “lite” supremacy, in which fairer-skin people perpetuate a modified anti-Blackness rather than eliminating it, writes @CharlesMBlow. https://t.co/bkhSuPL6Hu — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 16, 2022

From The New York Times:

It is a theory that worries me and that I have written about: that with the browning of America, white supremacy could simply be replaced by — or buffeted by — a form of “lite” supremacy, in which fairer-skin people perpetuate a modified anti-Blackness rather than eliminating it.

*sigh*

No, she’s just a racist d-bag.

But wait, there’s more:

Instead of allying with other disadvantaged groups, they diminished them. Their discussion was anti-Black, anti-Indigenous, anti-Jewish. They were doing the work of white supremacy. And not because they see white power as one and the same as their own. At one point in the recording, while discussing whether the Council member Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is Black, will continue to be paid after his indictment on corruption charges, Martinez says, “It’s not us. It’s the white members on this Council that will [expletive] you in a heartbeat.”

Doing the work of white supremacy.

*double sigh*

There's always more racism to grift off of. — BTME (@btme87) October 16, 2022

That grift ain’t gonna pay for itself ya’ know.

Would you mind circling in red which skin colors would be part of this exciting new “lite supremacy”? pic.twitter.com/aXd8Bzhvx0 — 🇮🇷🤌🏼🐳 🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 16, 2022

Heh.

How it started. How its going.

I’m literally shaking. pic.twitter.com/Wl4uP5o1Y9 — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) October 16, 2022

Oh wow, already prepping to eat your own huh? That’s sure something — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 16, 2022

Yes, yes the horrible racism that you have to save us from…forever. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) October 16, 2022

We made a similar face.

*Democrats start losing the Hispanic vote@CharlesMBlow : I’ve got it, we’ll just call them white supremacists too, problem solved. — Leo and Boone (@ridge747) October 16, 2022

"…writes noted racist Charles M Blow" Fixed. — RedWingToo (@too_wing) October 16, 2022

These are the mental gymnastics you force upon yourself when you insist that only white people can be racist https://t.co/m9UKuGdg4U — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) October 16, 2022

Painful, ain’t it?

***

***

