Perhaps you’ve noticed that we are seeing a lot of Pete Buttigieg on the Democrat campaign trail … more Buttigieg than Kamala Harris or even Biden himself. Interestingly enough, Democrat campaign operatives have admitted the real reason they’re not sending Kamala out as much as ol’ Pete.

And you know, it’s because Republicans are big meanies or something.

This sounds sorta sexist to us as well – Buttigieg doesn’t have to worry about people making fun of the way he talks? Really?

Some campaign operatives admit, with a note of embarrassment, they have been reluctant to invite Harris out of fear that would bring scrutiny from Republicans who monitor every word she says in ways Buttigieg rarely has to worry about.https://t.co/pRH1Jh16vE — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 16, 2022

It gets dumber.

You knew it would.

From CNN:

Two dozen operatives and candidates tell CNN they think Buttigieg is benefiting from the desire for a fresh face. Despite a steady uptick since the summer, Biden’s approval ratings are low, and Democrats believe that’s hurting Harris too, who has had her own political struggles – even as much of the administration’s agenda remains broadly popular. “It’s the association with being a Democrat – but not with Biden or Harris,” said one operative involved in multiple House races, explaining why campaigns have been gravitating to Buttigieg. “In the context of what people have to pick from, he’s very popular.” It’s not just about popularity. Some campaign operatives admit, with a note of embarrassment, they have been reluctant to invite Harris out of fear that would bring scrutiny from Republicans who monitor every word she says in ways Buttigieg rarely has to worry about, leaving candidates as collateral damage in an attack (fairly or unfairly) aimed at the first Black woman vice president.

Oh, that’s right, it’s the Republican’s fault Kamala turns into a total turnip every time she gets up to speak. Totally. And we especially like how they bring up it’s her sex and color that makes her a target, not her complete lack of ability, skill, or qualifications.

It’s just a racist, sexist thing.

CNN is gonna CNN, we get it.

Women can't articulate Biden's message like a man can. https://t.co/ghanWXVDJk — Phineas (@mad_dog1028) October 16, 2022

There it is.

You are unaware she is incoherent? — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) October 16, 2022

This is true.

Yes, it’s Republicans fault that she speaks like Leslie Nielsen’s “Airplane” character.

Great reporting, Senior Reporter guy. — Chris (@CML_Texas) October 16, 2022

Yes, we are serious.

And don’t call us Shirley.

Neither of them are great speakers, but Pete is MUCH better than Kamala. And that’s not saying much at all.🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jill West (@JillJillwest1) October 16, 2022

Bingo.

You presented Buttigieg in such a negative way in your article, didn’t understand the purpose. From being mayor to such an important role is a proof of how good he is. 1st in Iowa, 2nd in NH, unified the party when he dropped from the race, and now in charge of infrastructure. — Jorge Riveras (@JRBoston) October 16, 2022

Weird take.

But ok.

You're kidding right? Pete is constantly being misquoted and attacked by the GOP. — Katrina 🐝 🚆 (@KatrinaWTE) October 16, 2022

IT’S ALL OUR FAULT ON THE RIGHT! REEEEEE!

This is gonna be fun.

***

Related:

‘Deer in headlights!’ Watch as even CNN loses patience with Katie Hobbs for chickening out and refusing to debate Kari Lake (video)

Gonna leave a mark! The Hill praising Kamala Harris as one of the most consequential VPs in HISTORY backfires hilariously … on Kamala

Internet toughie and overall Weeble Wobble Alexander Vindman going into HYSTERICS claiming Trump threatened the Jews does NOT go well

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!