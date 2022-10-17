Perhaps you’ve noticed that we are seeing a lot of Pete Buttigieg on the Democrat campaign trail … more Buttigieg than Kamala Harris or even Biden himself. Interestingly enough, Democrat campaign operatives have admitted the real reason they’re not sending Kamala out as much as ol’ Pete.

And you know, it’s because Republicans are big meanies or something.

This sounds sorta sexist to us as well – Buttigieg doesn’t have to worry about people making fun of the way he talks? Really?

It gets dumber.

You knew it would.

From CNN:

Two dozen operatives and candidates tell CNN they think Buttigieg is benefiting from the desire for a fresh face. Despite a steady uptick since the summer, Biden’s approval ratings are low, and Democrats believe that’s hurting Harris too, who has had her own political struggles – even as much of the administration’s agenda remains broadly popular.

“It’s the association with being a Democrat – but not with Biden or Harris,” said one operative involved in multiple House races, explaining why campaigns have been gravitating to Buttigieg. “In the context of what people have to pick from, he’s very popular.”

It’s not just about popularity. Some campaign operatives admit, with a note of embarrassment, they have been reluctant to invite Harris out of fear that would bring scrutiny from Republicans who monitor every word she says in ways Buttigieg rarely has to worry about, leaving candidates as collateral damage in an attack (fairly or unfairly) aimed at the first Black woman vice president.

Oh, that’s right, it’s the Republican’s fault Kamala turns into a total turnip every time she gets up to speak. Totally. And we especially like how they bring up it’s her sex and color that makes her a target, not her complete lack of ability, skill, or qualifications.

It’s just a racist, sexist thing.

Trending

CNN is gonna CNN, we get it.

There it is.

This is true.

Yes, we are serious.

And don’t call us Shirley.

Bingo.

Weird take.

But ok.

IT’S ALL OUR FAULT ON THE RIGHT! REEEEEE!

This is gonna be fun.

***

