As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman threw a massive fit over a post from Donald Trump about Israel claiming the former president was a fascist who was threatening American Jews. When you look at the post you can see there is no threat and Trump is really just bragging about the work he did with Israel …  but that didn’t stop Mehdi Hasan from bringing on Ilhan Omar to talk about condemning anti-Semitism.

No, you read that right.

Ilhan Omar.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh.

We did.

Watch.

He knows who Ilhan Omar is, right?

We were … shocked as well.

Optics ya’ know.

At best.

You’d think.

