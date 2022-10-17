As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman threw a massive fit over a post from Donald Trump about Israel claiming the former president was a fascist who was threatening American Jews. When you look at the post you can see there is no threat and Trump is really just bragging about the work he did with Israel … but that didn’t stop Mehdi Hasan from bringing on Ilhan Omar to talk about condemning anti-Semitism.

No, you read that right.

Ilhan Omar.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh.

We did.

Watch.

“The former President knowingly, repeatedly invokes dual loyalty tropes that are harmful and dangerous. … Anti-Semitism is on the rise and all of us have a responsibility to condemn it," @IlhanMN says to @MehdiRHasan in reaction to Donald Trump's latest bigotry. pic.twitter.com/HIzaNPCE6C — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) October 17, 2022

He knows who Ilhan Omar is, right?

You chose Ilhan Omar as the guest to talk about antisemitism?? https://t.co/mMdD3ewScA — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 17, 2022

We were … shocked as well.

Optics ya’ know.

The definition of disingenuity — not staying, just visiting (@SethBthinking) October 17, 2022

At best.

Asking an actual Anti Semite this question is telling enough. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 17, 2022

Two antisemites walk into a bar…https://t.co/JG1p5C9Gh5 — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) October 17, 2022

Ole “some people did something = 9/11” herself Hilarious — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 17, 2022

Probably should have gotten someone who isn’t anti-semetic to do this segment. — RoxanneB. (@jonahsnonna) October 17, 2022

You’d think.

