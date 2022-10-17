As Twitchy readers know, two lawn flamingos threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting and then proceeded to glue themselves to the wall. Apparently, since he painted with oil this was some sort of anti-oil statement. We think? Who knows what these well-funded lackeys of the global elite were really thinking …

Oh, yeah, that wasn’t organic or two young women (whatever they want to call themselves) fighting for the planet.

That was a stunt from a group called Just Stop Oil, which just so happens to be funded by the heirs of Getty and Rockefeller. Michael Shellenberger was good enough to expose them and the entire global elite climate change movement in a pretty brutal, receipt-filled thread.

The activists who threw tomato soup at Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" are from a group, Just Stop Oil, bankrolled w/ $1 million (!) from the decadent heirs to Getty & Rockefeller fortunes under the promise that they wouldn't break the law, which they did. All cheered on by NY Times & UN pic.twitter.com/bumPjoijN8 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

All we can say is damn, this is scary.

Keep going.

Millions will die this year from energy and food shortages. They are burning garbage to stay warm in Europe. And this will be a record year for coal-burning because the "climate activists" have repressed the production of natural gas. https://t.co/oQOVtYOjeQ — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

BUT THEY’RE SAVING THE PLANET AND STUFF DOOOOOOD.

This is hardly the first time in history that aristocrats in thrall to the debunked and anti-human theories of Thomas Malthus have created famines. Malthusian British leaders caused famines in Ireland (1845-49) and in India (1876-80 + 1942-43). — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

Fun fun.

The same elites financing the vandalism of Western art works are also financing the war on fertilizer. They've already succeeded in taking down the government of Sri Lanka.https://t.co/En6rbDrsYu — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

And we’ve all seen what happened in Sri Lanka.

The pro-scarcity Malthusian elites have nearly taken down the government of Haiti with their Great Reset inspired war on cheap energyhttps://t.co/VBtqGcf3DY — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

The Great Reset.

There it is.

The Malthusian elites control every major international institution including the U.N., which is waging war on farmers and fertilizers around the world. Their goal? De-industrialization. De-civilization. And a return to primitive ("organic") agriculturehttps://t.co/bTIwd1obpx — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

Ummm, no thanks. Pass.

Global elites won't stop their war on civilization until we stop them.https://t.co/0X5XWgo2M6 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

They look like villains, right?

They must all be voted out of office The leadership of every major global institution must be replaced by people who are pro-human, pro-civilization, and pro-abundancehttps://t.co/DDIPdvExnQ — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

They must all be voted out of office.

Let’s say that one more time for the people in the back …

THEY MUST ALL BE VOTED OUT OF OFFICE.

From top to bottom, they are rich kids, obsessed with their self-image, and full of the desire to impose scarcity, and widen the gap between themselves and everyone elsehttps://t.co/dzu8klRjUu — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 15, 2022

Rich kids obsessed with their self-image who will not be impacted like the little people by their ‘save the planet’ BS.

Yay.

***

***

