As Twitchy readers know, two lawn flamingos threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting and then proceeded to glue themselves to the wall. Apparently, since he painted with oil this was some sort of anti-oil statement. We think? Who knows what these well-funded lackeys of the global elite were really thinking …

Oh, yeah, that wasn’t organic or two young women (whatever they want to call themselves) fighting for the planet.

That was a stunt from a group called Just Stop Oil, which just so happens to be funded by the heirs of Getty and Rockefeller. Michael Shellenberger was good enough to expose them and the entire global elite climate change movement in a pretty brutal, receipt-filled thread.

All we can say is damn, this is scary.

Keep going.

BUT THEY’RE SAVING THE PLANET AND STUFF DOOOOOOD.

Fun fun.

And we’ve all seen what happened in Sri Lanka.

The Great Reset.

There it is.

Ummm, no thanks. Pass.

They look like villains, right?

They must all be voted out of office.

Let’s say that one more time for the people in the back …

THEY MUST ALL BE VOTED OUT OF OFFICE.

Rich kids obsessed with their self-image who will not be impacted like the little people by their ‘save the planet’ BS.

Yay.

***

***

