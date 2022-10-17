Oh GOOD, if Joe Biden says so …

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden has any concerns about John Fetterman’s health of ability to run for or be in office. To be fair, that’s like asking a potato to share its opinion on a squash but we suppose it was a fair question.

And hey, the potato says the squash is AOK.

Watch:

Reporter: "There's been a lively debate over Fetterman's health following his stroke. Do you know if the president believes there's any reason for concern on that?" Jean-Pierre: "The president has found him to be an impressive individual who is just as capable as always." pic.twitter.com/i6GXSL3ZLK — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 17, 2022

Biden says Fetterman is AOK? We feel way better then. Oh, wait.

And maybe it’s just our imagination but she seems so ANNOYED by anyone and everyone asking her questions.

Like, if she thought she could get away with rolling her eyes she would.

Using himself as a benchmark? — Citizen Cow (@CtzCow) October 17, 2022

So reassuring coming from Biden😂. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 17, 2022

"Wow, that tortoise is fast!," says the snail — Shaner (@shaner5000) October 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Blind leading the blind lol — Scott Parfrey (@scottp9563) October 17, 2022

Look, fat …

Of course, Fetterman WOULD BE impressive to a mental midget and cognitively impaired Biden! — Carol Vanover (@CarolVanover) October 17, 2022

They have no idea how freakin’ hilarious this really is.

***

