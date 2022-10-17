Oh GOOD, if Joe Biden says so …

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden has any concerns about John Fetterman’s health of ability to run for or be in office. To be fair, that’s like asking a potato to share its opinion on a squash but we suppose it was a fair question.

And hey, the potato says the squash is AOK.

Watch:

Biden says Fetterman is AOK? We feel way better then. Oh, wait.

And maybe it’s just our imagination but she seems so ANNOYED by anyone and everyone asking her questions.

Trending

Like, if she thought she could get away with rolling her eyes she would.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Look, fat …

They have no idea how freakin’ hilarious this really is.

***

Related:

‘GONE’! Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD approval rating will only get WORSE after bizarre rant about his Inflation Reduction Act

Michael Shellenberger takes well-funded idiot activists who threw soup on Van Gogh APART in thread exposing the powerful elites behind the stunt

AWFUL: Anti-gun ghoul Po Murray tells father of murdered Parkland student who opposes assault weapons ban he ‘supports children being massacred’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenFettermanKarine Jean-Pierre