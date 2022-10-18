Bubba Wallace released a statement (non-apology) on his attacking Kyle Larson … well, sorta. He never really apologizes TO Kyle for what he did and he spends an awful lot of time propping himself up and pretending his great passion turned him into a raging a-hole.

Take a gander for yourself.

Reflecting.

How deep?

This isn’t great, Bubba.

BECAUSE HE’S SO PASSIONATE DAMMIT.

And hey, he says he intends to learn from it or something.

