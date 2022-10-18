Bubba Wallace released a statement (non-apology) on his attacking Kyle Larson … well, sorta. He never really apologizes TO Kyle for what he did and he spends an awful lot of time propping himself up and pretending his great passion turned him into a raging a-hole.

Take a gander for yourself.

Reflecting.

How deep?

This isn’t great, Bubba.

Lol…he didn’t even apologize to the guy he wrecked and he tried to fight. https://t.co/k66VHtdEbW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 18, 2022

BECAUSE HE’S SO PASSIONATE DAMMIT.

And hey, he says he intends to learn from it or something.

You don't mean a word of this non-apology. You rate this on the meter: pic.twitter.com/gTQ3WvD5Hf — Michael 🇺🇸 a Distinguished Fellow Somewhere (@click4mrh) October 18, 2022

That reads.

Please retire. You’re ruining NASCAR. — Collin Pruett (@pruett_collin) October 18, 2022

Did you every apologize for when you faked a hate crime? Any race car driver knows what a garage door pulley is — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 18, 2022

*crickets*

Sponsorship pressure, huh? — Robby Ferguson (@FergyP1) October 17, 2022

i guess McDonald's wasn't lovin it — Andrew (@TheDankHeat) October 17, 2022

Bro stop. You apologize like this every time. Maybe do something to be better instead of having PR write apologies for you. No wonder your wife has left you multiple times. — Drew (@CoolerDrew) October 17, 2022

Ouch.

You need to banned for this — not important enough to redact (@MarkMazman) October 18, 2022

Where was the apology to Kyle Larson? Ya know, the guy you assaulted? — Andre 3001 – I’m sorry Mrs. Jackson (@Herr_Wunderbarr) October 18, 2022

You should be banned from NASCAR for ramming another racer in retaliation then attacking him when you got out of the car. — Justine (@BruinJustine) October 18, 2022

He didn’t apologize, his PR person wrote this up and sent it to him to post — Joshua Pierce (@Joshuajpierce13) October 18, 2022

Pretty much.

So this is the PR person reflecting?

***

***

