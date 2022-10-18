Democrats losing elections is NOT an emergency, Joe.

Ok, so he probably thinks it is but yeah, further depleting our emergency oil reserves to keep from being TOTALLY blown out in a couple of weeks sounds like election interference to this editor. Hell, it could even be impeachable … then again, there are a lot of things Biden could have been impeached for by now if Republicans controlled the House.

Maybe that’s the emergency he’s really worried about.

Or maybe he’s just a Botox-filled puppet doing the bidding of someone or something pulling his strings.

*adjusts tinfoil*

Replenish the reserve.

That’s adorable.

This is really bad you guys. What happens when it runs out and OPEC tells Biden to eff off?

Just when we think things can’t get any worse.

Trending

Let’s hope Democrats don’t remain in power.

Vote and bring 20 friends to vote red with you.

Bingo.

It’s all really dirty. Meanwhile, they’re terrifying their supporters about abortion so they’re too freaked out about not being able to kill their unborn children to notice how badly they’re getting hit with gas prices, inflation, etcetera.

The list keeps growing.

He’ll blame Republicans for not voting for his crappy legislation.

No, seriously.

***

***

Tags: Bidengas pricesmidtermsoilReserves