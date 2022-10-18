Democrats losing elections is NOT an emergency, Joe.

Ok, so he probably thinks it is but yeah, further depleting our emergency oil reserves to keep from being TOTALLY blown out in a couple of weeks sounds like election interference to this editor. Hell, it could even be impeachable … then again, there are a lot of things Biden could have been impeached for by now if Republicans controlled the House.

Maybe that’s the emergency he’s really worried about.

Or maybe he’s just a Botox-filled puppet doing the bidding of someone or something pulling his strings.

*adjusts tinfoil*

Scoop: Biden admin to release another 10-15 million oil barrels from nation’s emergency stockpile in bid to balance markets/keep gas prices from climbing, sources tell @jendlouhyhc @AriNatter & me. It’s latest tranche from 180m-barrel plan. WH to also share plans to replenish SPR — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 18, 2022

Replenish the reserve.

That’s adorable.

This is really bad you guys. What happens when it runs out and OPEC tells Biden to eff off?

Joe Biden draining our emergency oil reserves just to try to soften Democrat losses in the midterm election might be the worst thing he has ever done and is a major scandal that hasn't gotten enough attention. https://t.co/KwR4zE3vLM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2022

Just when we think things can’t get any worse.

I have a strong feeling that in the not so distance future, we are going to face a problem that requires having emergency oil reserves but Joe Biden got rid of it all bc he made gas really expensive and it was the only way to help Democrats remain in power. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2022

Let’s hope Democrats don’t remain in power.

Vote and bring 20 friends to vote red with you.

Since a million barrels were sold to China via a firm associated with his son, I'd call it treasonous. — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) October 18, 2022

Election interference. — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) October 18, 2022

Bingo.

This is impeachable. Using emergency reserves for what is a blatant political ploy before an election. https://t.co/6FnwSLJIKI — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 18, 2022

He needs to be impeached. He’s the absolute worst president. — Lys 🇺🇸 (@MA80sbaby) October 18, 2022

Bigger scandal is them asking OPEC to delay cuts for a month. How that didn’t gain national media traction is wild to me. — Sal (@SalBo89) October 18, 2022

It’s all really dirty. Meanwhile, they’re terrifying their supporters about abortion so they’re too freaked out about not being able to kill their unborn children to notice how badly they’re getting hit with gas prices, inflation, etcetera.

13 dead — MC22 (@thrill22dub) October 18, 2022

Just one of many things he should be impeached for. — TeammateStevan (@CorbettStevan) October 18, 2022

The list keeps growing.

Once it's all gone, then what Joe? — gcourtney (@gcourtney3) October 18, 2022

He’ll blame Republicans for not voting for his crappy legislation.

No, seriously.

***

