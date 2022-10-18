Glenn Greenwald has drawn a very strong comparison between neocons, DC warmongers (same things) and even the fringe Left like AOC when it comes to the Ukrainian war. Seems these folks have a lot more in common than they realize … which is probably why AOC got so pissed off when her own supporters dared point out she supports war.

Even a nuclear threat.

Here, we’ll let Glenn explain, he’s far better at it anyway:

Let's have a war with Russia, China, Iran and a few other countries we deem insufficiently deferential (Peru? Nigeria? Pakistan?) all at the same time just to see how it works out. https://t.co/CCf6N1FJF1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

Sure, why not?

The standard DC warmongers who have led the US into multiple military conflicts over the last 20 years — Iraq, Syria, Libya, endless drone bombing of 8 countries — are more excited than ever with Ukraine. Here's @DavidFrum demanding the nationalization of Starlink, citing WW1. pic.twitter.com/Dmy1iR8QrS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

Yeah, that was really cute Frum. Invoking Woodrow Wilson as an argument to take control of private property … not a great look, Dave.

How do you not realize that the current and extremely dangerous US proxy war with Russia – using Ukraine as the battlefield – is being led by all the same people (beginning with Biden and his neocon allies) who led the US into war in Iraq and Afghanistan, then Libya, Syria, etc? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

Same s**t, different day.

These are largely people who feel deeply inadequate and weak, who have never displayed any personal courage in their lives. They compensate for this by posturing as Winston Churchill in pro-war columns and cable hits. No Americans benefit except them, and many suffer or die. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

We love this tweet.

Weak people who use wars they will NEVER FIGHT IN to make themselves feel more powerful.

Winston Churchill would never stop throwing up if he saw the people who think they’re just like him.

Even AOC and her followers, unsurprisingly, sound exactly like Bill Kristol. Anyone who opposes her votes to send tens of billions of dollars to Raytheon and CIA "for Ukraine" is pro-Putin, a Kremlin apologist – exactly what Joe Cowley would be saying.https://t.co/Uxl4gN2ctu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

AOC sounds like Bill Kristol.

This must surely open up some sort of space-time continuum, right?

One thing neocons are good at is constantly morphing to infiltrate whatever factions they know are most hospitable to their war fervor. They saw Trump's 2016 campaign and the growing anti-interventionist sentiment in the GOP, so re-migrated back to Dems.https://t.co/5AwSJq9Y9W — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

This is a great point. Trump was done with war, and what did Republicans like Frum do? Jump over to the Democrats who clearly are AOK with war.

These are the people you're being led by. All the same pro-war manipulative tactics they've used for decades, and all the smears against their opponents as traitors and "on the side of our Enemy" are not being deployed by Good Liberals and, increasingly, mainstream "leftists." — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

Some standard liberal has a new article in @newrepublic that's supposed to make you afraid of @DavidSacks and his increasing involvement in politics (😱). Here's how it describes his foreign policy: this is now what sounds scary to liberals and large parts of the Bernie/AOC left: pic.twitter.com/UijII3aJhC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

NOT TRUMPIST NATIONALISM. OOOOOOMG!

Even Biden admits in unscripted moments: the world is closer to nuclear war than any time since 1962. To any sane person, that is a strong signal DC has gone very wrong. But it's not: the establishment GOP, neocons and the liberal-left are in consensus that this is good. pic.twitter.com/h1IVGz5LRf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

The fact that Biden is leading our country during a time when we haven’t been as close to Armageddon since the 60s is scary AF.

Just sayin’.

Neocons – on the issues they care about – haven't changed. They'll morph into whatever on social issues, but what they really care about — endless war — remains. They are now back in the Dem Party because they perceive, correctly, that that's the most hospitable home for them. pic.twitter.com/cZgMcHRsZ4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

All they care about is war.

Power.

Somehow, it's always urgent that the US spend 3 times more than China, and 15 times more than Russia, to enrich the arms industry. Somehow, there's always a new Hitler, a new WW2, a new reason to arouse David Frum and let him feel strong. It's the same show, on endless repeat. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 18, 2022

To arouse David Frum and make him feel strong.

Ugh, not a great visual.

But sadly all too accurate.

***

