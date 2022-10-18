Ok, this editor officially loves the way Kari Lake handles the media. Every time we see a video of her like this it’s crystal clear why Katie Hobbs refuses to debate her.

She’s scared of her.

And not because she’s mean or a white supremacist or a semi-fascist or whatever else Democrats like to call effective Republicans these days. No, it’s because Kari doesn’t take any shiznit from anybody, including the media.

They asked her about being an election denier.

Yeah, this didn’t go so hot for our pals in the media.

Watch this.

Let's talk about "Election Deniers."

I brought receipts. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0vzg0ecdx3 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 18, 2022

We especially like how she points out that the young man who did the research is only 20, not a journalist, and did a better job than the so-called journalists asking her questions.

Not to mention a list of over 100 Democratic election deniers?

Funny how the media never asks them about that, ain’t it?

You are absolutely slaying these numbskulls, Kari! — Tony, AJ, Florida Man Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 18, 2022

Wait, we can call them out on hypocrisy? — Perplexed (@Perplexer329) October 18, 2022

Who knew?

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — kimberly sue (@kimberlysue309) October 18, 2022

Damn she’s a Badass, don’t mess with our Kari Lake — Farewell HM Queen Elizabeth II (@obonodiaug) October 18, 2022

Like.

A.

Boss.

***

Related:

‘Comparing Muslims to HITLER’: Lefties are trying to get Muslim parents fired for speaking out against sexually explicit books in schools (thread)

‘BRO, just take the L’: Bubba Wallace’s statement (non-apology) after attacking Kyle Larson only makes things WORSE

‘You can never NOT be total garbage’: Eric Swalwell’s ad showing mommy getting arrested in front of her kids for having an abortion BACKFIRES

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!