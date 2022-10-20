If you guys don’t know who Ethan Klein is, don’t worry, it’s no big loss. To be completely honest, this editor had no idea who he was until he openly wished death on a bunch of NRA members …

Guess you could say this awful man makes a name for himself by saying awful things that YouTube just ignores while demonetizing people for being honest about the COVID vaccine and other things that Democrats would rather Americans not hear about BUT we digress.

Ethan must be desperate for attention again because now he’s wishing for Ben Shapiro to be gassed first if there’s another Holocaust.

Yeah, he’s disgusting.

Watch:

A real sweetie, right?

We are noticing the same thing.

It hasn’t yet.

And hey, if he’s so desperate for attention he’ll take negative attention we suppose this worked out for him.

Sorta.

Ben Shapiro was pure class in his response and to be completely honest, this editor isn’t so sure she could have been in a similar situation.

Then again, being the better person is sometimes the best way to deal with garbage humans like Ethan.

Ethan is just a hot mess of stupid.

Yup.

All day this.

***

***

