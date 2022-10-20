If you guys don’t know who Ethan Klein is, don’t worry, it’s no big loss. To be completely honest, this editor had no idea who he was until he openly wished death on a bunch of NRA members …

Guess you could say this awful man makes a name for himself by saying awful things that YouTube just ignores while demonetizing people for being honest about the COVID vaccine and other things that Democrats would rather Americans not hear about BUT we digress.

Ethan must be desperate for attention again because now he’s wishing for Ben Shapiro to be gassed first if there’s another Holocaust.

Yeah, he’s disgusting.

Watch:

“I hope Ben gets gassed first.” Left-wing YouTube star Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) muses about another holocaust against the Jews and says he hopes @benshapiro is killed first. pic.twitter.com/lrFSvg7aiM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 19, 2022

A real sweetie, right?

So tolerant, stunning, and brave. — narrator (@NarratorMel) October 19, 2022

The closer it gets to the midterms/election the more psychologically unhinged they become. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) October 20, 2022

We are noticing the same thing.

Bet his channel doesn't get pulled. — Becky (@ReformedLib928) October 20, 2022

It hasn’t yet.

What an evil guy Ethan Klein is. — Elwë Singollo 🍂🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) October 20, 2022

And hey, if he’s so desperate for attention he’ll take negative attention we suppose this worked out for him.

Sorta.

Ben Shapiro was pure class in his response and to be completely honest, this editor isn’t so sure she could have been in a similar situation.

If there were another Holocaust, I would hope that Ethan and his family escaped. But maybe that's just me. https://t.co/8zBZXdVro1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 20, 2022

Then again, being the better person is sometimes the best way to deal with garbage humans like Ethan.

Soft-pedaling genocidal terror group Hamas and lying about the IDF while chortling over which Jews go first in the next Holocaust is also an interesting look https://t.co/S7VymFTx3V — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 20, 2022

Ethan is just a hot mess of stupid.

Ben is taking the high road on someone who wishes him dead. I don't know many people on this platform who would react to @h3h3productions Ethan's reprehensible comment that way. Yasher koach @benshapiro — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 20, 2022

Yup.

All day this.

