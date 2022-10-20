Dean Obeidallah seems worried about the midterms … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so Dean is babbling about Nazis, 1933 Germany, and Hitler again. You’d think someone this obsessed with fascism would figure out they need more therapy and less Twitter but here we are. And from what we can tell, Dean is really worried about the upcoming midterms because he’s REALLY REALLY doubling down on the Nazi rhetoric.

If this seems similar, there’s a reason. We’ll get to that shortly.

I wonder if this is how it felt in 1933 Germany right before the election when people saw the Nazi party rising in the polls and those who didn't support the Nazis understood that if the Nazis won it would mark the end of their democratic Republic?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 19, 2022

REEEEEEE!

We have yet to see a real, logical, legit explanation for what exactly about the Republican’s agenda reads anything like Nazi Germany. That being said, these turnips have been playing the Nazi, Hitler, and Fascist card for years … even using pretty much the same damn tweet.

7 years later and we're still in 1933 somehow. https://t.co/pxnhwFclUs — Damin Toell doesn’t change his name for🎃Halloween (@damintoell) October 20, 2022

You’d think by now Dean would have a new schtick but then again, his supporters and followers are as dumb as or even dumber than he is so we suppose he doesn’t have to worry about it.

What Dean doesn't realize is that in this analogy he and his preferred party are the ones historically aligned with national socialism. https://t.co/fUodHssEb3 — Grumpy (@SweatimusPrime) October 20, 2022

Ahem.

What exactly are you imagining is going to happen? — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 20, 2022

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

I wonder if this is how it felt mainlining a mixture of fentanyl, meth and ketamine. pic.twitter.com/CmmFT91y2b — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 20, 2022

Heh.

This is even worse than your usual dumpster fire takes. I could draw you actual parallels between our current administration and the fall of the Weimar Republic but, you're really just not worth the time. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) October 20, 2022

Oh Shut up. — Devil Pup 🇺🇸🥃🐾 (@DevilPup74) October 20, 2022

‘Nuff said.

***

