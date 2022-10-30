“Abolish the IRS,” tweets Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

A Democrat is president, and Democrats hold effective majorities in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Controlling two branches of government, Democrats possess the ability to make crucial economic policy decisions.

Inflation has increased by nearly seven percentage points since Democrats took that control until now, during which time they pushed taxation and spending legislation counterintuitively entitled “inflation reduction.” One of the specific items promoted by Democrats, the repeal of which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has declared to be a priority, is an expansion of the IRS.

It is evident that the policies President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have pushed are not solving economic issues, such as high inflation. It is very arguable that those policies have worked to hinder the U.S. economy as it teeters on the edge of recession territory.

