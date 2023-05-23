Can always count on Adam Schiff to say something really stupid when we’re looking for another Twitchy article for the day. The guy is walking, talking Twitchy fodder who does nothing but spew lies about well … everything. If he’s not lying about having evidence that will DEFINITELY nail Trump THIS time with Russia, he’s babbling about Republicans only giving tax cuts to billionaires and corporations.

Does anyone else notice the richer these a-holes themselves get (many of them are now millionaires) the more they focus on evil BILLIONAIRES?

Yeah.

Take a gander at his latest hot dumpster fire of stupid:

Let’s not overcomplicate this: Republicans passed a $2 trillion tax cut for billionaires and corporations. And now they’re refusing to pay for it. It’s really that simple. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 22, 2023

Adam is only right if 80% of Americans are rich. Hint, we’re not and he’s not.

And PUH-LEASE, who had control of the purse strings for the most expensive years of Trump’s administration? It rhymes with Them-ho-rats.

Ahem.

Reported to @TwitterSupport for disinformation. — John Cole (@Alt1J) May 22, 2023

Lies lies and damn lies. That's what this azzhat does. He does nothing but lie. #GFY — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) May 22, 2023

Let’s not over-complicate this: I'm NOT a billionaire or corporation, yet I benefited from Trumps tax cut. "IRS data proves Trump tax cuts benefited middle, working-class Americans most" Does anyone really believe anything Adam Schiff has to say? No.https://t.co/GlwrntwtU2 — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) May 23, 2023

You are more full of s**t than the sidewalks in your district. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 23, 2023

Heh, we see what they did there.

How about stop sending money to Ukraine? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 22, 2023

THERE it is.

And you are really that stupid! — ConservativeCDGurl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈💗 (@ConservativeCD) May 22, 2023

Nah, we don’t think he’s stupid. We think he’s a liar and liars can’t be stupid or they get caught.

Then again, he has been caught … a lot.

Touché.

Let’s not over complicate this: The Trump 2017 tax cuts led to INCREASED REVENUE to the IRS… they didn’t add a penny to the debt. STOP LYING. STOP TRYING TO DISTRACT.#Democrats need to LIMIT spending BEFORE we BORROW MORE MONEY FROM OUR CHILDREN. It’s as simple as that. pic.twitter.com/2nd7JKs1T6 — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) May 22, 2023

Im not a billionaire or a corporation. Not even a millionaire. I got a tax cut. A good one. And I got an even bigger one with 1.5% inflation. No one believes your lies anymore, liar. Calling @CommunityNotes. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 23, 2023

Gee, that’s weird because my bff isn’t rich but in May 2017 her paycheck went UP b/c of Trump’s tax cuts & she had less taken out. But sure, say the rich only got a tax cut… 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 23, 2023

Crazy.

Sort of like Adam’s eyes.

***

