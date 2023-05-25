Mainstream media are terrified of Elon Musk and Twitter … they should be. For decades, they’ve been the go-to for major political announcements, political coverage, and the news in general, but that is definitely changing with ‘Musk Twitter’ or Twitter 2.0. Musk has himself said on numerous occasions he wants Twitter to become THE media by supporting independent media and citizen journalism. It is the future, and considering how bad mainstream media have gotten (just call them Biden water carriers, it saves time), this couldn’t be happening at a better time and to a more deserving group of people.

And that’s probably why they were salivating all over the fact there were tech issues with the DeSantis announcement that were soon rectified but you know, they took their headline and RAN WITH IT.

Because they hate Musk, they hate independent journalism and let’s be honest, they hate DeSantis.

New York Times calls the DeSantis announcement a "fiasco." NBC News calls it a 'melt down.' The Washington Post calls it "awkward." Politico calls it "horrendous." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2023

Oh NO, a bunch of left-wing, biased, mouth-breathing outlets are critical of Twitter. We’re sure Elon is all torn up about it, too.

I call it “massive attention” Top story on Earth today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2023

Top story on Earth today.

Take that, media.

I appreciated it. More, please! 🙏 — stephiegal (@stephiegal) May 25, 2023

Yeah after the glitches it was actually really good. I would be happy to listen to other politicians on spaces (if nothing else it gets around the corporate media firewall) 👍 — Online Safety Expert (@JBrunemeier) May 25, 2023

Well this is a pretty hyperbolic reaction over a few minute tech glitch in a Twitter space lol pic.twitter.com/3z2a19ipna — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) May 25, 2023

And it was a FIRST.

Their reaction says far more about them than Twitter, Elon, or DeSantis.

I guess it's all fake news until it's not. Whatever, they don't care, but just get it's all performative. If you want performance art, vote for that. https://t.co/hCrW2Mcmb2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2023

Crazy seeing media and Trump supporters agreeing on anything.

But hey, it’s the primary, right?

RIGHT?!

