How nice of John Cusack to crawl out from under his bridge. It’s not often we write about Cusack because he has most of Twitter blocked so he doesn’t cross our timelines all that much BUT apparently this tweet was just crazy enough to make our radar.

We’re pretty sure he’s mad at Elon Musk for allowing DeSantis to announce he’s running for president on Twitter BUT we’re not entirely sure. If there are any ‘bats**t’ interpreters reading this, let us know what he’s saying if we missed the mark.

Look at this:

So a nazi collecting Texan freak billionaire who has a garden of evil statues to scare his grandkids –

has bought himself a Supreme Court judge

– and that feisty, white supremisct , ever competitive , not to be out Douche-bagged Egor Mush

decides – I must buy myself a… — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 25, 2023

Any guesses? HA HA HA HA

Wow.

He’s gone from GenX cool to crazy old man yelling at kids on his lawn …

Just keep your hands and fingers away from his mouth.

What happened to you? — Chris Davidson (@chrisldavidson) May 25, 2023

He paid $8 to get all that crazy in one tweet. — Britt 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) May 25, 2023

Are you drunk? — Adam Getchell (@TheGetchell) May 25, 2023

Ahem.

Sir. This is a Wendy's. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) May 25, 2023

You need medication my friend — Drjerkoff.eth (@DrJerkoff_) May 25, 2023

Lol, well that’s a lot mean spirited words in there, have you had your coffee yet — Robin J Parker (@RobinJParker4) May 25, 2023

Not enough coffee in the world to help this guy.

***

***

