You know the gender nonsense is REALLY bad with Democrats when Lefties talk about voting Republican. We’re not entirely sure why Democrats have chosen to die on this hill, a hill that alienates women (you know, the demographic they supposedly fight for) but here we are. It’s become more important to Democrats to pander to men in dresses than protect women and their spaces, sports, history, experiences, etc.

And it sounds like it’s going to bite them in the backside.

Take a gander at this:

I'm super pro choice, I've been pro gay marriage since I was literally a child. I staged a protest about gay rights in my junior high school and got suspended for it. Now I'm considering voting republican because of how badly gender ideaolgy affected my kid — ohsnapclipclap (@ohsnapclipclap) May 23, 2023

Read that again.

Now I’m considering voting Republican because of how badly gender idealogy has affected my kid.

Keep going.

I didn't change, you guys did. When it comes down to it my kids are my number one priority and liberals are actively trying to hurt them in my view. Even if I decide not to vote right, idk if I can ever vote left again. Leave children alone. — ohsnapclipclap (@ohsnapclipclap) May 23, 2023

Leave children alone.

Seems pretty simple.

Interestingly enough, many other women were chiming in and agreeing with her.

You're not alone. I dated women all through my 20s and 30s. Fought hard for gay marriage because I thought that's the only way id ever be able to get married. The Dems are lost. We need a women's party. — Kevina Faga 💚🤍💜 (@KevinaFaga) May 23, 2023

The Dems are lost, and they have been for quite a while.

You still support same sex marriage thought right? Gender ideology has zero to do with same sex marriage — Gay Not Queer 🏳️‍🌈 (@GNQ__) May 24, 2023

We think that’s the point. Democrats are so busy focusing on the idea that sex is a social construct that they’re forgetting an entire movement based on the idea of same-sex attraction. Without two sexes, there is no gay, lesbian, or bi movement.

Which, if we’re being honest, is probably what TQ is looking for.

I still support same sex marriage. But now that it has been codified with a law, it seems silly to vote based on that issue. I'm also still very much pro choice, but I dems don't seem like they're gonna do much for reproductive rights. — ohsnapclipclap (@ohsnapclipclap) May 24, 2023

See what we mean?

I struggle between abortion rights and gender ideology. I figure I need to vote republican now and address abortion later before there is no woman left in “woman’s rights” — Twin Mom (@womannoterased1) May 23, 2023

Dems don't seem to be doing much of anything about abortion rights anyways, honestly — ohsnapclipclap (@ohsnapclipclap) May 23, 2023

A bleak as things seem right now I’m actually very optimistic many liberals and conservatives will find the center — Cat Capital (@CatCapital128) May 24, 2023

Women from both ‘sides’ seem to be uniting on this one issue.

Maybe?

I hope you are right — ohsnapclipclap (@ohsnapclipclap) May 24, 2023

We wouldn’t hate it.

Better late than never. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) May 25, 2023

True story.

***

