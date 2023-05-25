You know the gender nonsense is REALLY bad with Democrats when Lefties talk about voting Republican. We’re not entirely sure why Democrats have chosen to die on this hill, a hill that alienates women (you know, the demographic they supposedly fight for) but here we are. It’s become more important to Democrats to pander to men in dresses than protect women and their spaces, sports, history, experiences, etc.

And it sounds like it’s going to bite them in the backside.

Take a gander at this:

Read that again.

Now I’m considering voting Republican because of how badly gender idealogy has affected my kid.

Keep going.

Leave children alone.

Seems pretty simple.

Interestingly enough, many other women were chiming in and agreeing with her.

The Dems are lost, and they have been for quite a while.

We think that’s the point. Democrats are so busy focusing on the idea that sex is a social construct that they’re forgetting an entire movement based on the idea of same-sex attraction. Without two sexes, there is no gay, lesbian, or bi movement.

Which, if we’re being honest, is probably what TQ is looking for.

See what we mean?

Women from both ‘sides’ seem to be uniting on this one issue.

Maybe?

We wouldn’t hate it.

True story.

***

***

