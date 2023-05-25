Nothing to see here, just the DHS targeting conservatives as terrorists. Ok, so none of us is surprised to see this happening under Biden (heck, his boss was the first to master the weaponization of agencies against those he disagreed with), but when you see it in a thread like this in black and white?

They never thought they’d get caught.

That, or they didn’t care if they got caught.

Either way, this is a huge red flag (yay, another one!)

1/🚨EXPOSED: @theMRC has uncovered a DHS anti-terrorism program that's been weaponized against conservatives. 80 grants & 39.6 million taxpayer dollars later, here's a look at how @JoeBiden & @SecMayorkas are outsourcing their efforts to conflate conservatives with terrorists🧵 pic.twitter.com/uw7Cdj0sPC — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

$39.6 million tax dollars to target people politically.

Good times.

2/ @univofdayton is one of the most radical grant recipients for the program, receiving $352k to fight "domestic violent extremism and hate movements." Biden's @DHSgov awarded the grant despite their application including this fallacious chart. Here's how their seminars went… pic.twitter.com/YeTGB9joVq — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of dollars to go after Republicans.

We paid for this, you guys.

3/ One of their first seminars featured @DHSgov Agent Joseph Masztalics, who emphasized their whole of society approach means "at DHS, we only support, locals lead." This suggests those DHS chooses to fund are compatible with their vision of leading on "anti-terrorism." pic.twitter.com/g0ri9IWPIY — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Anti-terrorism.

Hey, they keep saying the biggest threat to the country is domestic terrorism and parents, right?

4/ One of those local leaders is University of Cincinnati researcher @mloadenthal, who presented the pyramid of far-right radicalization in a seminar w/Agent Masztalics. Here he is at one of the seminars telling the audience a lot of what he's doing and advising is illegal. pic.twitter.com/d4cw1t03hq — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Illegal.

And getting paid by the government to do it.

5/ He also boasts about how so-called "antifascists" can pressure service providers to "kick people off" if enough leftists decide individuals or organizations like The Heritage Foundation, @BreitbartNews, @prageru, or @TPUSA are radical or white supremacist. pic.twitter.com/9w9iw7v5Ed — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Gross, right?

Keep going.

6/ @mloadenthal, again, speaking on behalf of a @DHSgov funded program, celebrated de-platforming those on the right & shutting down their ability to organize or speak publicly, saying, "This is the belief." But Loadenthal isn't the only one espousing absurdities on your dime… pic.twitter.com/twOUhUwMAE — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Celebrated silencing people they disagree with.

THAT is who and what our current federal government is.

7/ @univofdayton Professor Paul Becker said anti-lockdown & anti-vaccine mandate protestors were specific examples of people likely to be infiltrated by "those holding extremist beliefs." But what's a leftist without baseless genocidal comparisons? They didn't disappoint… pic.twitter.com/4f0oetV2SH — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Cripes.

8/ In the seminar attended by @DHSgov Agent Masztalics, @RutgersU faculty member Alexander Hinton compares the @realDonaldTrump administration to the Khmer Rouge regime that killed 1.7 million people. pic.twitter.com/sjnYdDioKG — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Again, using our tax dollars to say these things.

9/ Another speaker in that same seminar, @NWiddersheim, considers @RonDeSantis an extremist and suggested that he might have envisioned carrying out another Holocaust with his then proposed civilian state force to assist the FL National Guard in responding to emergencies. pic.twitter.com/LBkyI2lGmH — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Trump tried to kill millions, DeSantis wants another Holocaust …

Are you kidding us with this crap?

Lacking all self-reflection, there were interestingly no mentions of 2020's "summer of love" where leftists caused at least $2 billion in damage across the U.S., the consequences of which the America's poor and middle class are still facing. https://t.co/EgYzqaIiIo — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

Of course not.

That violence was done in the name of love or something. Those buildings they burned down were totally racist!

There was also no mention about the extremism of a President abusing his power to try and force a nation to take an experimental drug without consent, or the fact that a substantial portion of the country supported punishing those who wouldn't comply. https://t.co/dTDhRpfiwJ — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

The only actual authoritarian, Joe Biden.

Cute.

Whether it's the FBI, DOJ, IRS, or DHS, it seems the Biden admin will weaponize any part of the federal government against its political opponents, including by conflating them with terrorists. Read more about this major discovery from @theMRC here: https://t.co/xhPE9imIDl — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 25, 2023

We’d say this is unbelievable but sadly under this disaster of a president, it’s all too believable.

***

***

