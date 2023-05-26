What a political whirlwind this week has been – and lucky us, it’s just getting started. As our lovely, informed, brilliant readers know, Ron DeSantis announced he’s running for president and he did so on Twitter.

And of course, our totally unbiased and fair pals in the mainstream media are covering him with nothing but journalistic integrity doing their best to get the real story out there so voters can make informed decisions. Ha. HA ha. HA HA HA.

Kidding.

Their big takeaway? DeSantis said he’d CONSIDER Jan. 6 pardons.

THE HORROR.

Ron DeSantis says, if elected president, he’ll consider Jan. 6 pardons https://t.co/Iou7YMQfTL — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 25, 2023

And cue The Expert™:

Instantly disqualifying but I’m sure the conservatives desperate for an alternative to Trump will explain how it’s a level-headed legal position https://t.co/n0rbijyiN7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2023

He should just admit he’s a Democrat. It’s not just Trump, it’s not just DeSantis, it’s Republicans.

Seriously.

He doesn’t like Republicans.

Dan McLaughlin came in with a zinger on Tom:

Tom's just tribal rage-hating here. He'll swallow Biden going soft on even the worst left-wing literal bomb-throwers & arsonists. I strongly support exemplary punishment of Jan 6 rioters, but that doesn't foreclose alleviating individual injustices. What the pardon power is for. https://t.co/O1BeSnhC22 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 26, 2023

But it’s DIFFERENT when Biden does it because Trump bad or something.

Dan continued:

I've been consistent from Day One: we need to throw the book at the January 6 defendants generally in order to make a point in defense of our constitutional order, AND we need to guard vs the risk of overcharging or unfairly prosecuting individual defendants. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 26, 2023

Boom.

Which of course got this lawn flamingo’s attention:

actually they’ll just pretend he never said it — Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@UrbanAchievr) May 25, 2023

*sigh*

Please note we’re mature enough not to make a joke about a circle or a jerk.

Ahem.

You totally underestimated Dan here, who is defending it as a positive good. The right play was to look away and quietly hope no one would notice what DeSantis is doing, but…here we are.https://t.co/DgBN9AH5Hg — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 26, 2023

*eye roll*

I'm pretty sure that if Biden had promised to consider pardoning some summer 2020 rioters, we'd all be tearing out our hair — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@CathyYoung63) May 26, 2023

*eye roll again*

I think Dan was hoping I'd say "show me where I ever…" That was just throwing sand in everyone's eyes and then hoping no one laughed when he implied that Ron DeSantis is a guardian of our judicial system. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 26, 2023

Sure, Bulwarkers are smug but NOBODY out-smugs Tom.

Enter RedSteeze:

"The right play was to look away and quietly hope no one would notice" Interesting. Please explain. pic.twitter.com/Tcx9lWgt28 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2023

But wait, there’s more!

Are you suggesting 2020 rioters bailed out by a web link provided by Kamala Harris are fair game? Point me to the Bulwark piece addressing that. https://t.co/TBBXjQWDnJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2023

Good stuff, paid Bulwark writers pic.twitter.com/1UYpEfifH4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2023

IT’S (D)IFFERENT WHEN THEY DO IT.

He's into straight up QAnon stuff. https://t.co/Y0hGbtu8rE — Damin Toell (@damintoell) May 26, 2023

Wow.

New Tom would hate old Tom, and vice versa.

We miss old Tom.

It's amazing what @JeffreyGoldberg will tolerate and what he won't at his publication. @TheAtlantic https://t.co/sYKlBAqTp0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2023

Oopsie.

For shame, The Atlantic.

***

***

