What a political whirlwind this week has been – and lucky us, it’s just getting started. As our lovely, informed, brilliant readers know, Ron DeSantis announced he’s running for president and he did so on Twitter.

And of course, our totally unbiased and fair pals in the mainstream media are covering him with nothing but journalistic integrity doing their best to get the real story out there so voters can make informed decisions. Ha. HA ha. HA HA HA.

Kidding.

Their big takeaway? DeSantis said he’d CONSIDER Jan. 6 pardons.

THE HORROR.

And cue The Expert™:

He should just admit he’s a Democrat. It’s not just Trump, it’s not just DeSantis, it’s Republicans.

Seriously.

He doesn’t like Republicans.

Dan McLaughlin came in with a zinger on Tom:

But it’s DIFFERENT when Biden does it because Trump bad or something.

Dan continued:

Trending

Boom.

Which of course got this lawn flamingo’s attention:

*sigh*

Please note we’re mature enough not to make a joke about a circle or a jerk.

Ahem.

*eye roll*

*eye roll again*

Sure, Bulwarkers are smug but NOBODY out-smugs Tom.

Enter RedSteeze:

But wait, there’s more!

IT’S (D)IFFERENT WHEN THEY DO IT.

Wow.

New Tom would hate old Tom, and vice versa.

We miss old Tom.

Oopsie.

For shame, The Atlantic.

***

***

