NBC News gets it wrong … again. You’d think after a while they’d accidentally get at least something right, right? Even a broken clock and stuff? But nooope. They just can’t seem to stop stepping on their own feet. Yeah, that’s it, feet.

Seems mean ol’ conservatives have ‘backed companies into a corner’ because they don’t want children subjected to adult themes, narratives, and tuck-friendly bathing suits. The horror.

Target, Bud Light, the Dodgers and Disney have all been backed into a corner over their support of the LGBTQ community. The strategy has conservative activists celebrating. https://t.co/YCggmIfcMT — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 26, 2023

And how dare conservatives celebrate protecting children?

The nerve.

From NBC News:

Ari Drennen, the LGBTQ program director for Media Matters, a liberal watchdog organization, said a common thread connecting firestorms around Target and Bud Light’s campaign with Dylan Mulvaney is Matt Walsh, a political commentator for far-right website the Daily Wire. “He’s been one of the most strident voices pushing this forward,” Drennen said. “Now, they’ve been picked up kind of more broadly throughout the right-wing media from people following that lead, but he’s been the person who’s really been pushing this kind of aggressive boycott tactic.” She noted that Walsh declared victory over Target on social media, where he has 1.9 million followers on Twitter.

They’re so mad at Matt Walsh, ROFL.

Awesome.

And yes, he’s very happy about the article.

NBC News makes a number of accusations against me in this article and I just want to say that the accusations are all true pic.twitter.com/NBnp07g6jF — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 26, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Do you pay Media Matters for the publicity work they keep doing for you? — The **shi**t** Post – Democracide In Darkness (@dying_democracy) May 26, 2023

He could at least send them a thank you note.

Wait. Media matters has an lgbtq program director? Do they also have a straight program director? — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) May 26, 2023

Heh.

They really don’t get that plenty of people left, right and center are supporting these boycotts too. They really don’t know how many people have had enough of them coming after women and kids. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) May 26, 2023

How nice of them to acknowledge our efforts are successful. 🍻 — Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) May 26, 2023

Guess the only thing we can say to NBC News and Media Matters is … thanks.

