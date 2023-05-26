This clip from Tim Pool’s show where he interviewed Republican Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt is simply straight-fire.

It’s all boom.

Has all the boom?

Hrm.

ANYWAY, it’s awesome, rad, and totally debunks the Left’s narrative that Republicans are racist. And during a time when our own president is pushing the idea that white conservative America is the problem, that we are in fact, domestic terrorists?! This is pretty damn powerful.

Watch:

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX): “In the Republican primary, I beat out 9 white guys. In the general election, I beat out a white guy by 30 points…and it’s a white majority district. In the Republican primary, 75% of the voters were white, and they voted for me overwhelmingly—and why?… pic.twitter.com/DRx933ZIKV — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) May 26, 2023

So Republicans aren’t racists. Gosh, we’re shocked.

‘I beat out nine white guys … in the general, I bet out a white guy by 30 points’.

Oh wait, no we’re not.

Told you it was awesome.

Why? Because to those voters, demographic stuff was largely irrelevant. Policy positions and character far more important. — William Keane (@largebill68) May 26, 2023

Bingo.

Republicans leave identity politics up to the Democrats.

I live in @WesleyHuntTX s district and voted for him. He was overwhelmingly favored by everyone I know. I’ll admit, I was worried he’d turn out like Crenshaw so this whole interview makes me very happy. And the racist Republican narrative is just that. A fake narrative. — COFFEE (@BTexas1969) May 26, 2023

I also ran in that race. He had millions from his previous campaign. I was worried he’d end up like Crenshaw myself. He hasn’t yet. — Richard Welch 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RichardWelchTX) May 26, 2023

I hear that all GOP are racist so Mr Hunt is clearly a White Supremacist No other possible explanation — Dylan (@Texas1LE) May 26, 2023

Oh right! We forgot.

Heh.

***

***

