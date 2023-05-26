This clip from Tim Pool’s show where he interviewed Republican Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt is simply straight-fire.

ANYWAY, it’s awesome, rad, and totally debunks the Left’s narrative that Republicans are racist. And during a time when our own president is pushing the idea that white conservative America is the problem, that we are in fact, domestic terrorists?! This is pretty damn powerful.

So Republicans aren’t racists. Gosh, we’re shocked.

‘I beat out nine white guys … in the general, I bet out a white guy by 30 points’.

Republicans leave identity politics up to the Democrats.

