Gosh, when you see a video of Target leadership like this you really get an idea of where all of this nonsense they’re pushing (that is slowly destroying their company) is coming from. And c’mon, we know damn well Target is not the only one pushing DEI but this is just obnoxious.

Target’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (who knew that was a thing?) doesn’t seem to want to be inclusive of people who may not agree with her ideas and political beliefs.

Watch:

“You still have to do it to do this job” “This isn’t for everyone”@Target Kiera Fernandez (Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and VP of HR) tells all of the Target employees to accept DEI or find a new place to work. pic.twitter.com/13P6FuyvmC — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 26, 2023

Don’t like it? Find a new job.

And yeah, she’s HR so she said it in a politically correct way but wow.

Corporations forcing a political ideology on its employees is illegal. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 26, 2023

Corporations forcing employees to disregard their religious beliefs is also a big no-no.

You’d think someone at the head of HR would know better.

Accountability, eh? The stock market just gave Target shareholders $9 billion worth of accountability. I wonder if they (the stockholders, that is) will do anything about it. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) May 26, 2023

Bud Light doubles down with Pride event sponsorships & Target goes full tone deaf. There is nothing I need at Target or from any of their partners, including @magnolia, that do not speak out on this garbage. Tolerance DOES NOT require endorsement. https://t.co/NviO55pWvb — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 26, 2023

Plenty of other options.

@Target Do you not care about your employees? This women needs to be fired for creating a hostile work environment. https://t.co/j0ZO7K24jA — Johnny (@JohnnyWatson3) May 26, 2023

It doesn’t seem all that tolerant, does it?

They can't even accomplish gender diversity in their Zoom chat so they should all be fired. https://t.co/3qJ313Syos — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) May 26, 2023

i love the admission to constructive discharge. download and save for your lawsuits https://t.co/hZgJ2y9cyo — Freedom! (@foxesandhockey) May 26, 2023

If your policy is that your employees must renounce their religious beliefs to remain employed, you’ve got a problem. https://t.co/ZboRtv7EIs — Cooper MacBride (@CooperGMacBride) May 26, 2023

It certainly appears to be raining crap all over Target.

***

Related:

Rep. Wesley Hunt DEBUNKS each and every lie Dems push about ‘racist Republicans’ and BOOM (watch)

Check out the leaked internal email @Target sent their employees about Pride Month ‘disaster’

NBC tries SHAMING Matt Walsh and conservatives for boycotting companies pushing LGBTQ and HOO boy

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!