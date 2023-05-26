Gosh, when you see a video of Target leadership like this you really get an idea of where all of this nonsense they’re pushing (that is slowly destroying their company) is coming from. And c’mon, we know damn well Target is not the only one pushing DEI but this is just obnoxious.

Target’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (who knew that was a thing?) doesn’t seem to want to be inclusive of people who may not agree with her ideas and political beliefs.

Don’t like it? Find a new job.

And yeah, she’s HR so she said it in a politically correct way but wow.

Corporations forcing employees to disregard their religious beliefs is also a big no-no.

You’d think someone at the head of HR would know better.

Plenty of other options.

It doesn’t seem all that tolerant, does it?

It certainly appears to be raining crap all over Target.

