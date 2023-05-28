Why is it, every time we hear the words ‘strike a deal’ between the GOP and Biden, it’s ALWAYS the GOP that seems to cave? Hey, maybe we’re missing something about the deal that’s been struck ‘in principle’ that both the House and Senate still need to vote on but woof, when we look at Chip Roy’s thread it doesn’t look like Biden had to give up much of anything.

That’s not a ‘debt-ceiling deal’, guys.

Take a look:

See? Not a deal.

Honestly, if we called this what we WANT to call it, we’d probably get in trouble.

2022 was bad enough.

2023 though? C’MON.

Shocker.

Trending

Double shocker.

Yay, Green New Deal.

This is just so damn depressing.

We have the MAJORITY in the House, and this is what they came up with? Really?

FFS.

A whole $29 billion …

Great job, guys. Aces.

This is what the GOP has put out about the new ‘deal’:

*sigh*

In our humble opinion, this though really sums it up …

None of this matters a damn.

***

Related:

‘Hollywood insider’ dramatically telling conservatives they CAN’T CANCEL PRIDE goes SO wrong

Target’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer tells employees to accept DEI or find a new job (watch)

Rep. Wesley Hunt DEBUNKS each and every lie Dems push about ‘racist Republicans’ and BOOM (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenbudgetChip Roydealdebt ceilingTrillions