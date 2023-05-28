Why is it, every time we hear the words ‘strike a deal’ between the GOP and Biden, it’s ALWAYS the GOP that seems to cave? Hey, maybe we’re missing something about the deal that’s been struck ‘in principle’ that both the House and Senate still need to vote on but woof, when we look at Chip Roy’s thread it doesn’t look like Biden had to give up much of anything.

That’s not a ‘debt-ceiling deal’, guys.

Take a look:

THREAD: Turns out this chart is basically accurate. Will fill it in tomorrow more fully… but to best of our current understanding with NO text… 1) Debt ceiling set til 1/1/2025 – which means unknown debt increase – but $4 Trillion is a good estimate… (1/10) https://t.co/5WYaMNIbLQ — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

See? Not a deal.

Honestly, if we called this what we WANT to call it, we’d probably get in trouble.

…2) Debt Ceiling “Deal” totally scraps the $131BB in cuts to return bureaucracy to pre-COVID levels in favor of what appears to be effectively flat spending (down or up a little) – at the bloated 2023 Omnibus spending level, jammed through in a rush in December… (2/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

2022 was bad enough.

2023 though? C’MON.

3) Debt Ceiling “Deal” abandons work requirements for Medicaid (3/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

Shocker.

4) Deal abandons our repeal of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act tax-credit crony giveaways – which Goldman Sachs says costs $1.2 Trillion. (4/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

Double shocker.

Yay, Green New Deal.

…The deal abandons inclusion of the very powerful anti-regulatory REINS Act (which we just passed through House Judiciary as well) in favor of a form of administrative pay-go which is relatively toothless and/or able to be waived… (5/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

…The deal abandons full repeal of Biden’s unlawful student loan bailouts – forcing only a re-start to a small number while leaving in place $400 billion+ in loan forgiveness and punting our constitutional duty to the Court… (6/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

This is just so damn depressing.

We have the MAJORITY in the House, and this is what they came up with? Really?

…The deal keeps full $80BB expansion of the IRS and the 87,000 employees it funds to target poor/minority 3-5x more – except for $1.9BB for this year… (7/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

FFS.

…The deal does claw back $29BB remaining of the COVID unobligated funding which is used as part of the budget games… (8/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

A whole $29 billion …

…Does nothing for the border. Does nothing regarding pistol braces. Does nothing regarding Presidential overreach. And in many ways kills our leverage to get them through the appropriations process… (9/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

Great job, guys. Aces.

…Finally, again… this deal raises our debt ceiling an unlimited amount that is likely close to or over $4 Trillion. #DebtCeiling (10/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

This is what the GOP has put out about the new ‘deal’:

GOP talking points on the debt limit deal. pic.twitter.com/WLirHDn6v1 — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) May 28, 2023

*sigh*

In our humble opinion, this though really sums it up …

1. The debt ceiling compromise could've been done six months ago.

2. McCarthy had a weak hand but played it well.

3. Biden had a weak hand and played it poorly.

4. The end result is much ado about nothing. None of this matters a damn. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 28, 2023

None of this matters a damn.

***

***

