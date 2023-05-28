Thinking we should consider shutting down every white liberal woman until we know what’s going on. That’s how this works, right? When something is dangerous we shut it down for a couple of weeks or so to ‘flatten the curve’ or whatnot.

Heh.

Ok, full transparency, covering angry Twitter has been exhausting and fairly disheartening SO we thought we’d take a moment for ‘something completely different’ we can all point and laugh at because WE ALL need it.

Watch this:

Every white liberal woman ever. pic.twitter.com/ewLXCrMqsy — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 28, 2023

If we’re being honest, we don’t even know what the Hell she’s yelling about. Something about a family? Contracts? Banging on the counter? But she is absolutely every white liberal woman maybe EVER … you guys know you’ve argued with this broad on Twitter.

She is saying something like “I've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty!” That’s all I can make out. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 28, 2023

We see what he did there.

Just nuts. Sane people do not behave this way, they just don’t.

I use a squirt bottle on my cats — John Snyder (@JohnSny17342628) May 28, 2023

There ya’ go – that could work.

Maybe a penlight?

“It is not illegal to yell here.”

No actually it is. Its called creating a disturbance and if someone called the police you could be arrested in some places. You probably won’t but the police will at least “ask” you to leave. — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) May 28, 2023

We’re honestly just shocked he could understand anything she said.

There is nothing at Starbucks worth getting that upset over. — BTME (@btme87) May 28, 2023

Excuse us, but have you ever had your coffee order completely BUTCHERED?! IT’S WORTH GETTING UPSET OVER, OPPRESSOR!

Just kidding.

I love the smile on the girl's face "is this really happening right now?!" — Mike O'Donovan (@BeardedMinarchy) May 28, 2023

We see that face more and more as 2023 trudges along.

***

***

