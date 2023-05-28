Bud Light, Target … why are they killing their own brands?

Why, it’s very simple.

And yet scary as Hell.

The Redheaded libertarian put together a thread explaining why – take a gander:

If you don’t want to Google number 4, we did it for you.

It’s Soros.

WE KNOW, you’re totally shocked, right?

Yeah, we were too.

Totally.

Heh.

Our bad.

Teachers’ unions, Soros, and Human Rights Campaign… all working together to bully corporations into pushing political ideals that could ultimately put them out of business. All in the name of equity or whatever other happy-horse crap they’re pushing to divide us. Before all of this nonsense, the majority of us lived side-by-side happy to mind our own business about the lives of others and you know, be left alone.

But that wasn’t good enough for these fanatics.

So yes, these companies are going woke but it sounds like it’s all about a ‘social credit score’ of sorts.

Fascism in the name of equity – yay Lefties and Democrats.

Elon gets it.

So maybe these corporations should give these fascists the middle finger and get back to business?

Just a thought.

***

***

