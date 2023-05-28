Bud Light, Target … why are they killing their own brands?

Why, it’s very simple.

And yet scary as Hell.

The Redheaded libertarian put together a thread explaining why – take a gander:

Why is everything gay? Buckle up, we’re going down this gay rabbit hole. The CEI— Corporate Equality Index— is a woke credit score, that judges companies based on how many woke issues they are pushing. 1. What is “woke”?

A word co-oped from the black community by… — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 27, 2023

Teachers’ unions, Soros, and Human Rights Campaign… all working together to bully corporations into pushing political ideals that could ultimately put them out of business. All in the name of equity or whatever other happy-horse crap they’re pushing to divide us. Before all of this nonsense, the majority of us lived side-by-side happy to mind our own business about the lives of others and you know, be left alone.

But that wasn’t good enough for these fanatics.

So yes, these companies are going woke but it sounds like it’s all about a ‘social credit score’ of sorts.

Fascism in the name of equity – yay Lefties and Democrats.

Top down privatized social credit — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) May 28, 2023

Accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2023

Elon gets it.

Shareholders need to sue companies over this ESG/CEI nonsense. — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) May 28, 2023

Most gay people aren't woke btw — 🐰 Dread Pirate Rabbit🐰 (@LathyrusB) May 27, 2023

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2023

So maybe these corporations should give these fascists the middle finger and get back to business?

Just a thought.

