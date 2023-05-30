As Twitchy readers know, David French once again wrote something mean and nasty about the Right for his pals on the Left who love watching a self-hating conservative trash the people who helped get him to where he is. This time, Dave went after masculinity on the Right and used Josh Hawley as proof that it was wrong or weak or mean or whatever point he was trying to make.

Hawley responded, and then David’s wife went after him.

Note, none of this would have happened if David hadn’t attacked Hawley and the Right in the first place:

Josh Hawley takes a break from counting his money from @Kanakuk CEO Joe White to complain about @DavidAFrench. (https://t.co/FvCEEzRX4y via @CunningZachary) https://t.co/reYavwKvhV — Nancy French (@NancyAFrench) May 29, 2023

Maybe David should stop trashing the Right … just a thought? It happens every time. David writes something awful about the Right to appeal to his new masters at the New York Times, the Right is not amused and calls him out, and then he complains about being called out.

He’s sort of like the most annoying troll who says something stupid and then quickly plays the victim when it backfires.

And granted, plenty of people on the Right were also not ok with Sara Gonzales’ joke/dig, but again, would she be making any such dig if Nancy wasn’t attacking Josh who called out David over his piece trashing the Right?

Again.

What does your boyfriend think about your husband’s column? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 29, 2023

A joke about masculinity at David’s expense after he wrote an entire article trashing the masculinity of the Right.

Seems … fair?

And cue Dave getting his britches all sorts of bunched up.

This is actually evil. A right-wing personality is mad at me over a column. And what's her response? To publicly level false accusations of adultery against my wife. And people wonder why I sound the alarm over the moral rot on the right. https://t.co/P5WZ9QGieo — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 29, 2023

Actually evil.

A crass joke?

Eh, not really evil, Dave.

We can think of a few things that are … oh you know, like selling out the people who helped build you up so you can play the self-hating conservative for The New York Times readers? That’s pretty ‘evil’.

David….what happened to you. You were actually one of the bravest and smartest conservatives in America. A warrior for Christians and conservatives alike. A leader. Now you're taking the bait of trolls because your current job is concern-trolling Evangelicals all day. — Chris (@chriswithans) May 30, 2023

Money.

Power.

Influence.

That’s what happened.

You’re the moral wind beneath our wings, Davey. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 30, 2023

Same.

Cool cool, do you take ‘yo mama’ jokes personally too? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 30, 2023

David French doesn't get jokes, volume IV — Smells Like Teen Statism (@TheSuppressed86) May 30, 2023

You are just as nasty as anyone else here. Get over yourself. — The Suede Denim Secret Police (@SDSPOLICE) May 30, 2023

And that’s the point.

He wrote an entire article trashing a group of people so the lemmings he writes for would cheer him on, and we’re supposed to be mad at Sara for making a joke at his expense. Nope.

Deal with it.

***

***

