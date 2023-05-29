Oh look, Hillary Clinton crawled out from under her rock to tweet about Memorial Day.

Lucky us.

The piece about ‘especially those who lost their lives defending our freedom’ is really ticking people off across the board. As it should.

Is she including the men she left behind in Benghazi who fought for our freedom in this Memorial Day message? You know, Chris Stevens, Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith, and Glen Doherty? The ones whose deaths she and Obama blamed on a YouTube video.

She would have been better off leaving replies open because when she shut them off, people just started quote-tweeting her.

