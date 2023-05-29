Oh look, Hillary Clinton crawled out from under her rock to tweet about Memorial Day.

Lucky us.

The piece about ‘especially those who lost their lives defending our freedom’ is really ticking people off across the board. As it should.

Remembering today the millions of Americans who’ve served our country in the military across generations, as well as their families—and especially those who lost their lives defending our freedom. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2023

Is she including the men she left behind in Benghazi who fought for our freedom in this Memorial Day message? You know, Chris Stevens, Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith, and Glen Doherty? The ones whose deaths she and Obama blamed on a YouTube video.

I have to admire your commitment to masochism, knowing you were going to get butchered for this comment. Hell, the comments are ALMOST as bad as getting abandoned in Benghazi. https://t.co/wSZA1Ylfil — Spartan Guidance (@thespartanguide) May 29, 2023

Why even bother tweeting anymore https://t.co/HAkV7Z1wR1 — Jackie (@JackieAncap) May 29, 2023

We are curious what your current body count is? https://t.co/8up4QsfcqD — J & J (@GaJayLive007) May 29, 2023

Yea, Alex. I’ll take Benghazi for $400… https://t.co/1Pjh7WjXVX — Justin Allen (@Justintime4HVAC) May 29, 2023

Ironic. Wonder why replies are off. https://t.co/9EJiQAvKpu — Beguiled Joker (@VijayWaye) May 29, 2023

We know we know!

We will never forget Benghazi you traitor https://t.co/EcudQbIiQ4 pic.twitter.com/u9lkmRBFA1 — Betty Gentry (@BettyGentry47) May 29, 2023

Benghazi is never going away. https://t.co/9i5f6JR2OR — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 29, 2023

She would have been better off leaving replies open because when she shut them off, people just started quote-tweeting her.

Locks replies because she knows they would be brutal. https://t.co/5btiwfeQj9 — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) May 29, 2023

You lost your right to say anything about this Day…. When you turned your back on those Four Heroes in Benghazi. GO AWAY. https://t.co/GeIAk7XkrH — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 29, 2023

Go away.

Indeed.

***

Related:

He’s dead, Jim. DEAD! Elon Musk DROPS Matthew Yglesias in heated back and forth about freedom of speech

David French gets FUSSY when Josh Hawley calls him out for his ‘masculinity’ hit-piece on the Right

Liz Cheney gets a NICE, refreshing glass of KARMA from Colorado College grads during commencement speech

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!