Men don’t belong in women’s sports. They just don’t.

This is not a crazy idea or bigotry of any sort, it’s common sense. If a man is mediocre at competing with other men and magically decides he’s a woman so he can dominate women’s sports, that’s crap. It’s worse than crap, but we can’t use that word on Twitchy.

And USA Today sports reporter, Lindsay Schnell, using LeBron in an argument to shame women who don’t want men in their sports? Yeah, there’s a reason she turned off replies.

Coward.

Every time I hear someone say trans women competing in sports isn’t “fair” I think of these wise words from @Layshiac: “Is LeBron ‘fair’? It’s sports! Nothing is fair.” (Which is to say — this is a really dumb argument.) https://t.co/koM57a546M — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) May 28, 2023

Yes, she made a really dumb argument.

I might actually watch the WNBA when it’s overrun with middle-aged dudes dominating and setting records. https://t.co/KKb3YTGzId pic.twitter.com/tC5CB4aHA7 — Mike Knickerbocker (@MJKnickerbocker) May 30, 2023

What is unfair is the starting baseline of physical prowess. Try not to be this stupid on the interwebs. https://t.co/DDuRuqUq0P — DarthAnarchist (@sithancap) May 30, 2023

Not sure why they think shutting down replies is smart – they just get quote-tweeted into oblivion and even more people see it.

I support LeBron James joining the WNBA after he retires https://t.co/CjF6z6JXGu — Duke Chastaine (@DK_Chastaine) May 30, 2023

Lebron is playing with other men you absolute walnut. 😂 https://t.co/eyshreOPLY — Courtney (@courtneyh2727) May 30, 2023

Yeah, there’s that too.

Funny I never see any trans women trying out for a spot on the men's teams. https://t.co/ISKNxm6DV5 — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) May 30, 2023

Gee I wonder why this “journalist” disabled replies. https://t.co/hyP8qUPtON — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 30, 2023

And that’s why LeBron should be allowed to dunk on women. https://t.co/YFfnvSB8oE — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 30, 2023

They are men competing in women's sports. If you had a just cause, you wouldn't have to lie about it. https://t.co/EH6yCFr6W5 — Robert G. Silverman (@RobertGSilvermn) May 30, 2023

I find it difficult to believe a person such as this actually exists, but apparently she does. https://t.co/yw7UtmaRal — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 30, 2023

Mfw you've accidentally repealed Title IX. Whoopsie! https://t.co/xWZ4FwYmiA — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 30, 2023

She wants "inclusive" sports to mean males competing on fields with females while simultaneously excluding replies to her insane ideas. https://t.co/P6aB7gC0M8 — Freedom Loving Patriot (@TunTavern0369) May 30, 2023

Lindsay here would like to see women and all the their accomplishments erased from history….. it’s only fair. https://t.co/IxJXgtfeuh — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) May 30, 2023

Right?

It’s only fair.

