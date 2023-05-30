Men don’t belong in women’s sports. They just don’t.

This is not a crazy idea or bigotry of any sort, it’s common sense. If a man is mediocre at competing with other men and magically decides he’s a woman so he can dominate women’s sports, that’s crap. It’s worse than crap, but we can’t use that word on Twitchy.

And USA Today sports reporter, Lindsay Schnell, using LeBron in an argument to shame women who don’t want men in their sports? Yeah, there’s a reason she turned off replies.

Coward.

Yes, she made a really dumb argument.

Trending

Not sure why they think shutting down replies is smart – they just get quote-tweeted into oblivion and even more people see it.

Yeah, there’s that too.

Right?

It’s only fair.

***

Related:

MSNBC talking (pointy) head calls everyone boycotting Target a ‘literal terrorist’ and LOL (watch)

Gavin Newsom blaming gun law that isn’t IN PLACE yet for Hollywood, FL shooting BACKFIRES (pun intended)

David French sure can dish it OUT when attacking the Right but BOY HOWDY, he can’t take it

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: lebronLindsay SchnellmenSportstransUSA Todaywomen