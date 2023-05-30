So, it’s ok when the Left does this to Hobby Lobby but it’s TERRORISM when the Right does it to Target.

K.

And we know, it’s MSNBC so we really shouldn’t expect much but you’d THINK at least someone close to this analyst/specialist whatever he is would remind him the Left has been trying this for decades, threatening stores, going after employees, making demands on corporations, etcetera. And we’re willing to bet he wasn’t calling them terrorists. Nah, he probably thought they were FREEDOM FIGHTERS.

Who does he think really started all of this?

Watch:

We saw Economic Terrorists open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Ummm … isn’t that how it’s supposed to work?

Heh.

But if you don’t shop at Target you’re a TERRORIST.

Or something.

