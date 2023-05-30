So, it’s ok when the Left does this to Hobby Lobby but it’s TERRORISM when the Right does it to Target.

K.

And we know, it’s MSNBC so we really shouldn’t expect much but you’d THINK at least someone close to this analyst/specialist whatever he is would remind him the Left has been trying this for decades, threatening stores, going after employees, making demands on corporations, etcetera. And we’re willing to bet he wasn’t calling them terrorists. Nah, he probably thought they were FREEDOM FIGHTERS.

Who does he think really started all of this?

Watch:

If you’re boycotting Target you’re a literal terrorist, says talking head on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/hV8qiT6CjN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2023

We saw Economic Terrorists open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Bwahahahaha. F him. — Puddintane (@imwren) May 30, 2023

Target has been inconsiderate and disrespectful to its employees. Bud Light, the same. — Scott Kilbourn (@ScottKLinkedIn) May 30, 2023

What a quaint idea – imagine market demand by customers dictating what the shop stocks!

“You will buy what we bloody well tell you to buy”, according to this gentleman. — Steve Bennett ⚡ (@realstevebennet) May 30, 2023

Ummm … isn’t that how it’s supposed to work?

Heh.

Guess I am a terr0rist, then pic.twitter.com/DIdaQlvtGQ — Hello, this is Nobody. Hello? (@Nobodys_Inn) May 30, 2023

Ok then it is what it is 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) May 30, 2023

That's an interesting view. I'm sorry but I have control over where I spend my money and that is in fact a reflection of what my values are. I don't have to agree with Target – nor do I have to shop there. — Michael Wawrowski (@MWawrowski) May 30, 2023

But if you don’t shop at Target you’re a TERRORIST.

Or something.

